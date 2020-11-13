Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas were among four players tied for the lead when the second round of the 2020 Masters was suspended due to darkness Friday at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

The second day of the tournament started with completion of the first round, which was pushed into early Friday morning after a three-hour weather delay caused 44 golfers to fall short of finishing all 18 holes Thursday.

Due to that first-round delay, the second round began slightly off-schedule. The late start of the second round was enough to force 48 players to head to the clubhouse because of darkness Friday night.

The suspension of play, however, didn't impact the top of the leaderboard, which consisted of Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, Thomas and Johnson at 9-under 135 through their first 36 holes.

Ancer, one of 26 newcomers to the Masters, rattled off six birdies Friday for a 5-under 67, while Smith had an eagle and three consecutive birdies over his last four holes for a 68.

Thomas, who was among the 44 players who had to finish his opening round, was 3-under in the second round. Johnson followed up his opening-round 65 with a 2-under 70.

"You have to really throw all the past knowledge out the window this week, as weird as it is," Thomas said. "A lot of the history and things that you know about the golf course, it can sometimes hurt you this week because of what you're used to. But at the end of the day, it is a lot softer and a lot more scorable."

Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama and Jon Rahm were one shot back of the lead at 8-under par. Before officials halted play, Matsuyama was 4-under through 15 holes and Rahm was 5-under through 12.

Tiger Woods, the defending champion at the Masters, also failed to finish his second round. He was at even-par through 10 holes, sitting in a tie for 22nd at 4-under. Rory McIlroy was one stroke behind him after shooting a 6-under 66 in the second round.

Woods and those who didn't finish the second round will resume play at 7:30 a.m. EST Saturday. If no further delays occur, the third round will begin at about 10:30 a.m.