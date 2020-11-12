Nov. 12 (UPI) -- Rain poured down onto the fairways and lightning flashed Thursday at Augusta National Golf Club to delay the first round of the 2020 Masters Tournament.

The Masters runs through Sunday in Augusta, Ga. The course was evacuated Thursday about a half-hour after Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player hit honorary tee shots.

The major championship had been scheduled for April 9 to 12 before being postponed to the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. Temperatures will be in the same range as the annual April date, but rain was expected.

Nine players finished one hole before the field left the course at 7:35 a.m. EST. None of the active players carded birdies on their first hole.

The weather delay means some players will not be able to complete the first round on Thursday and will resume the round early on Friday.

The second round was scheduled to start at 7 a.m. EST on Friday, but that will likely change due to the weather delay.

Bryson DeChambeau is favored to win the 2020 Masters. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, No. 2 Jon Rahm, No. 3 Justin Thomas and No. 5 Rory McIlroy also are among the top five favorites to win at Augusta.