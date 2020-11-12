Course workers and members of the media leave the course in a rain delay during the first round of the 2020 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta on Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A worker puts up the names of golf legends Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus prior to the ceremonial tee shots to start the tournament. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Nicklaus (L) walks off with his wife, Barbara, after hitting the ceremonial tee shots to start the tournament. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Nicklaus (R) hits the ceremonial tee shots alongside Player. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A course worker stands near the 10th fairway as rain begins to fall during the first round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Bryson Dechambeau waits on the 14th green Wednesday during a practice round prior to the start of the tournament. He is favored to win
. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Dustin Johnson watches his drive off the ninth tee during a practice round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Adam Scott hits off the fourth tee during a practice round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Tiger Woods hits off the third tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Dechambeau (R) hits as caddie Tim Tucker watches during a practice round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Xander Schauffele (R) and his caddie Austin Kaiser putt on the 17th green during a practice round on Tuesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Rory McIlroy waits to putt during a practice round prior to the start of the tournament. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Phil Mickelson (L) and McIlroy putt together. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Bubba Watson waits to hit on the third fairway. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Kevin Na walks on the first fairway. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Schauffele lines up a putt on the 17th green. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Brooks Koepka hits off the 18th tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Mickelson is framed by fall foliage as he walks on the 13th green during a practice round on Monday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods hits off the 16th tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Patrons were are not allowed into this year's Masters, which has a later than usual start date, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A worker walks past the main scoreboard. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
A member of the grounds crew waters grass. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Fred Ridley (L), chairman of Augusta National Golf Club, waves as Lee Elder, the first Black man to compete in the Masters Tournament, is congratulated after it was announced that Augusta National will establish scholarships in his name. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Augusta National announced the creation of the Lee Elder Scholarships at Paine College, a Historically Black College and University, awarded to a male and female student-athlete on the college's golf team. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo