Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh-Georgia Tech football game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to Dec. 12 because of coronavirus-related issues within both programs, the ACC announced Thursday.

Both schools have paused all football activities due to COVID-19-related protocols. The teams didn't reveal the number of players impacted as a result of positive tests or contact tracing.

Advertisement

"We are fortunate to have an outstanding group of doctors and medical professionals providing us daily consultation in this challenging environment," Pitt director of athletics Heather Lyke said in a statement Thursday. "Following their recommendation, our football program will pause all activities.

"Our protocols have prepared us to anticipate and manage these circumstances. Our top priority will always be the health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff."

This marks the sixth ACC game to be postponed this season. All have been rescheduled to this point.