The Ivy League calling off winter sports affects men's and women's basketball, wrestling, swimming, indoor track, and field and fencing. Photo by Kenneth C. Zirkel/Wikimedia Commons

Nov. 12 (UPI) -- The Ivy League has canceled winter sports for the 2020-21 season because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, officials said Thursday night.

The conference also said it has postponed spring sports until at least the end of February and won't move competition for fall sports to the spring semester.

"Regrettably, the current trends regarding transmission of the COVID-19 virus and subsequent protocols that must be put in place are impeding our strong desire to return to intercollegiate athletics competition in a safe manner," the Ivy League Council of Presidents said in a statement.

"Student-athletes, their families and coaches are again being asked to make enormous sacrifices for the good of public health -- and we do not make this decision lightly. While these decisions come with great disappointment and frustration, our commitment to the safety and lasting health of our student-athletes and wider communities must remain our highest priority."

Earlier this year, the Ivy League became the first conference to cancel its men's and women's conference tournaments. The league also was the first to announce it wouldn't conduct fall sports because of the pandemic.

Now, the Ivy League becomes the first conference to call off winter sports, including men's and women's basketball. Other sports impacted include wrestling, swimming, indoor track and field and fencing.