Moments from the Masters

2018 champion Patrick Reed places the Green Jacket on Tiger Woods after the final round at the 2019 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 14, 2019. Tiger Woods wins the Masters with a score of 13 under par for his 5th Green Jacket. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Tiger Woods holds the Masters Trophy wearing his newly won Green Jacket after the final round at the 2019 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 14, 2019. Tiger Woods wins the Masters with a score of 13 under par for his 5th Green Jacket. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Tiger Woods celebrates with caddie Joe LaCava on the 18th green in the final round at the 2019 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 14, 2019. Tiger Woods wins the Masters with a score of 13 under par for his 5th Green Jacket. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Tiger Woods hugs daughter Charlie while his son Sam and mom Kultida watch on the 18th green in the final round at the 2019 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 14, 2019. Tiger Woods wins the Masters with a score of 13 under par for his 5th Green Jacket. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Tiger Woods celebrates after winning the 2019 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 14, 2019. Woods won the tournament 13-under-par. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Tiger Woods walks with Tony Finau on the first fairway during the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 14, 2019. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Justin Harding hits his approach shot on the 1st hole in the final round at the 2019 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 14, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Xander Schauffele hits his approach shot on the 1st hole in the final round at the 2019 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 14, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Francesco Molinari putts on the first green during the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 14, 2019. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Adam Scott lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 14, 2019. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Webb Simpson chips on the first fairway during the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 14, 2019. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Rickie Fowler putts for birdie on the first green during the final round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 14, 2019. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Brooks Koepka hits on the second fairway during the third round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 13, 2019. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Francesco Molinari hits out of a bunker on the 18th fairway during the third round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 13, 2019. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Tiger Woods hits off of the second tee during the third round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 13, 2019. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Phil Mickelson reacts after almost holing out from the bunker on the 4th hole in the third round at the 2019 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 13, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Phil Mickelson watches his drive off of the second tee during the third round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 13, 2019. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Justin Thomas hits out of a bunker on the first hole in the second round at the 2019 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, on April 12, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jordan Spieth of the U.S. putts on the second green during the second round on Friday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Brooks Koepka of the U.S. watches his drive off of the second tee during the second round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Phil Mickelson of the U.S. watches his drive off of the second tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Francesco Molinari of Italy watches his drive off of the second tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Satoshi Kodaira of Japan watches his drive off of the second tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Bryson DeChambeau of the U.S. watches his drive off of the second tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Bubba Watson of the U.S. watches his drive off of the second tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Dustin Johnson of the U.S. watches his drive off of the second tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Justin Rose of Great Britain hits his approach shot to the first hole in the second round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Woods reacts after his putt for par on the 18th hole in the first round on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jon Rahm of Spain shakes hands with Woods on the 18th green. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Koepka watches his drive off of the 16th tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Bryson DeChambeau of the U.S. watches his drive off of the 15th tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jason Day of Australia watches his drive off of the 15th tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jordan Spieth of the U.S. hits from the trees on the 13th fairway. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Koepka walks on the 13th fairway during the first round. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Michael Kim of the U.S. hits his approach shot to the 13th green. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Woods throws grass into the air to check the wind before hitting on the fourth tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sergio Garcia of Spain watches his shot from the fourth tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan watches his shot from the fourth tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Adam Scott of Australia watches his shot from the fourth tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Haotong Li of China watches his shot on the fourth tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Rickie Fowler of the U.S. lines up a putt on the third green. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa hits out of a bunker on the second hole. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Xander Schauffele of the U.S. hits out of a bunker on the second hole. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Woods hits from a bunker to the second hole in the first round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Tony Finau of the U.S. lines up a putt on the second hole in the first round. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland chips to the second green. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Tommy Fleetwood of Great Britain putts on the second hole. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Charley Hoffman of the U.S. waits to putt on the second green. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Golf legends Gary Player (L) and Jack Nicklaus embrace as they arrive for the ceremonial tee to start the Masters Tournament on Thursday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Player (R) hugs Nicklaus after they hit the ceremonial tee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Player shakes hands with Chairman of Augusta National Fred Ridley. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Nicklaus hits the ceremonial first tee shot. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo