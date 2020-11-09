Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Saturday's Southeastern Conference matchup between Mississippi State and Auburn has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Bulldogs' football program.

"Based on positive tests and those considered as close contacts, along with non-COVID injuries, we do not have the minimum number of scholarship student-athletes available for Saturday's game against Auburn," Mississippi State director of athletics John Cohen said in a statement Monday.

"While we are disappointed that Saturday's game has been postponed, our priority is the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes and staff. We will continue to follow all established protocols and evaluate the most responsible path to return to the field."

The SEC also released a statement Monday saying Saturday's game would be tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12.

"The Auburn at Mississippi State football game [on] November 14 has been postponed due to positive tests and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Mississippi State football program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements," the statement read.

SEC schools have been hit hard by COVID-19 testing this week, as Texas A&M had to shut down practice Monday after multiple positive tests came back. LSU's contest against Alabama also is in jeopardy after the Tigers received multiple positive test results over the weekend.

"We're going to keep moving forward," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said Monday. "We don't get to just throw up our hands and not stop trying, but we'll have to come together depending on how much disruption occurs and we'll have to react to it. It's hard to predict. It's one of the lessons from the last few months."

The SEC previously set a minimum requirement of 53 available scholarship athletes in order to compete. Under the conference's coronavirus protocols, players who test positive for COVID-19 must quarantine for 10 days.