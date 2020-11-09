Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Carlos Ortiz held off a field of golf stars to claim Sunday's Houston Open and become the first Mexican player to win on the PGA Tour since Victor Regalado in 1978.

Ortiz carded a 5-under par final round of 65 and finished the tournament at 13-under par on Sunday at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. The victory also clinched an entry for the Guadalajara, Mexico, native at the 2021 Masters Tournament.

"It feels awesome,'' Ortiz told reporters. "Texas is like my second home. I've been here 12 years now and I'm just really grateful."

Ortiz, 29, entered the final round tied for second place with Jason Day at 8-under par, one stroke behind leader Sam Burns. He went on to make five birdies and card pars on 13 of his final 18 holes.

Ortiz was locked in a battle with world No. 1 Dustin Johnson down the stretch before he made clutch shots down the stretch to earn the victory. He pulled ahead for good with a birdie on No. 16 before he made par on No. 17 and sank another birdie putt to finish the round.

"I was minding my own business and just trying to hit it in the fairway," Ortiz said.

Johnson tied with Hideki Matsuyama for second place at 11-under par. Talor Gooch carded a 9-under par for a fourth-place finish. Brooks Koepka and Sepp Straka tied for fifth place at 8-under par.

Burns, Day, Mackenzie Hughes and Tyrell Hatton tied for seventh place at 7-under par.

Ortiz climbed from No. 160 to No. 65 in the Official World Golf Ranking with the victory. He tied for fourth at the 2019 Houston Open. He had a second-place finish last season and a third-place finish in 2019.

The PGA Tour field now prepares to compete in the 2020 Masters Tournament this week in Augusta, Ga. The major championship is from Thursday through Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club.