Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Drivers will complete in NASCAR's 2020 finale on Sunday in Avondale, Ariz., to highlight the weekend sports schedule. No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 1 Clemson will battle Saturday in one of the most-anticipated football games of the year.

The weekend sports slate also features dozens more NFL and college football matchups, the final PGA Tour tournament before the 2020 Masters, UFC fights and slew of soccer matches in the United States and Europe.

Championship 4 drivers Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski and Denny Hamlin will compete for the 2020 Cup Series title in the weekend's main event Sunday at Phoenix Raceway. The driver with the best finishing position will win the championship.

BetMGM has Kevin Harvick -- who won a season-high nine races in 2020 -- as the favorite to win at Phoenix, but Harvick is not eligible to win the championship.

Elliott -- who clinched a spot in the Championship 4 with a win Sunday at Martinsville -- and Hamlin -- the 2019 Season Finale winner -- have the second-best odds to win. Keselowski and Logano are among the Top 5 favorites to win at Phoenix.

"For me, I'm not betting this week in Vegas," Elliott told reporters Thursday. "I'm not laying any money down on trying to win or not. "I don't care who the favorite is or who the underdog is. I just want to go, have a good run, try to win and achieve our goals."

The Season Finale 500 airs at 3 p.m. EST on Sunday on NBC.

Clemson at Notre Dame

The Clemson Tigers head to Notre Dame Stadium to battle the Fighting Irish in one of the most-anticipated and impactful college football games of the season on Saturday in Notre Dame, Ind.

Clemson star quarterback -- and Heisman Trophy contender -- Trevor Lawrence will not play in the game after he tested positive for COVID-19. The Tigers are ranked No. 1 in the Coaches Poll and remain favored to beat the No. 4 Fighting Irish, despite Lawrence's absence.

Clemson is 7-0 this season while Notre Dame has a 6-0 record and is on a 22-game home winning streak. The Fighting Irish also own the nation's longest overall winning streak, with 12 consecutive victories.

The Fighting Irish play the Tigers at 7:30 p.m. EST Saturday on NBC.

Golfers tune-up for Masters

Many of golf's top players are in the field for this weekend's Houston Open, the final tournament before the 2020 Masters next week in Augusta, Ga.

Reigning Masters champion Tiger Woods chose to skip the tournament and tune-up his game this week at his home in Florida.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, No. 10 Tyrrell Hatton, No. 12 Brooks Koepka, No. 15 Adam Scott, No. 17 Tony Finau and No. 20 Hideki Matsuyama are among the top players in the field for the Thursday-through-Sunday tournament at Houston's Memorial Park Golf Course.

Former Masters winners Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Sergio Garcia and Zach Johnson also are in the field in Houston.

The second, third and fourth rounds of the Houston Open air from 1 to 4 p.m. EST from Friday through Sunday on Golf Channel.

Saturday

Soccer

Premier League: Everton vs. Manchester United at 7:30 a.m. EST on NBCSN

La Liga: Barcelona vs. Real Betis at 10:15 a.m. EST on beIN Sports USA

Premier League: Chelsea vs. Sheffield United at 12:30 p.m. EST on NBC

Ligue 1: PSG vs. Rennes at 3 p.m. EST on DAZN

Golf

Houston Open: Third round from 1 to 4 p.m. EST on Golf Channel

College football

Michigan at Indiana at noon EST on FS1

West Virginia at Texas at noon EST on ABC

Arizona State at USC at noon EST on Fox

SMU at Temple at noon EST on ESPN+

Liberty at Virginia Tech at noon EST on ACC Network

UMass at Marshall at 2:30 p.m. EST on ESPN+

Florida at Georgia at 3:30 p.m. EST on CBS

Houston at Cincinnati at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN

Kansas at Oklahoma at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN

Oklahoma State at Kansas State at 4 p.m. EST on Fox

Baylor at Iowa State at 7 p.m. EST on FS1

Texas A&M at South Carolina at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN

Clemson at Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. EST on NBC

Stanford at Oregon at 7:30 p.m. EST on ABC

Rutgers at Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. EST on Big Ten Network

South Alabama at Coastal Carolina at 8 p.m. EST on ESPNU

UFC Fight Night on ESPN2

Claudia Gadelha vs. Yan Xiaonan at 10 p.m. EST

Ian Heinisch vs. Brendon Allen after first fight

Raoni Barcelos vs. Khalid Taha after second fight

Andrei Arlovski vs. Tanner Boser after third fight

Thiago Santos vs. Glover Teixeira after fourth fight

Sunday

Soccer

Serie A: Lazio vs. Juventus at 6:15 a.m. EST on ESPN2

Premier League: West Brom vs. Spurs at 7 a.m. EST on NBCSN

Premier League: Manchester City vs. Liverpool at 11:30 a.m. EST on Peacock Premium

La Liga: Real Madrid vs. Valencia at 3 p.m. EST on beIN Sports USA

MLS: Philadelphia Union vs. New England Revolution at 3:30 p.m. EST on ABC

MLS: LAFC vs. Portland Timbers at 6:30 p.m. EST on FS1

Golf

Houston Open: Fourth round from 1 to 4 p.m. EST on Golf Channel

NFL

Giants at Washington at 1 p.m. EST on Fox

Bears at Titans at 1 p.m. EST on Fox

Lions at Vikings at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Panthers at Chiefs at 1 p.m. EST on Fox

Texans at Jaguars at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Ravens at Colts at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Seahawks at Bills at 1 p.m. EST on Fox

Broncos at Falcons at 1 p.m. EST on CBS

Raiders at Chargers at 4:05 p.m. EST on Fox

Steelers at Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS

Dolphins at Cardinals at 4:25 p.m. EST on CBS

Saints at Buccaneers at 8:20 p.m. EST on NBC

NASCAR

Cup Series: Season Finale 500 at 3 p.m. EST on NBC