Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Saturday's season opener between the Arizona Wildcats and Utah Utes has been canceled after multiple Utah football players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Utah's positive tests left the team without enough available scholarship players due to isolation and contact tracing.

It marks the second cancellation ahead of the Pac-12's delayed opening weekend. On Thursday, this weekend's matchup between the Washington Huskies and California Golden Bears was scrapped because of a COVID-19 case at Cal. As a result of the case, several players -- including an entire position group -- were quarantined for contact tracing.

"The cancellation of this game, following [Thursday's] cancellation of the Washington at Cal football game, is of course incredibly disappointing to our student-athletes and our fans," the Pac-12 said in a statement Friday. "At the same time, it is an indication that our health and safety protocols are working in identifying positive cases and contact tracing cases.

"While all of us want to see our football student-athletes on the field competing, our number one priority must continue to be the health and safety of all those connected to the Pac-12 football programs."

Utah didn't disclose the total number of players who tested positive or were out due to contact tracing. Utes athletic director Mark Harlan said the group is in isolation after the results surfaced Friday morning.

Under Pac-12 rules, the game will be deemed a no contest.