Nov. 6 (UPI) -- Alabama Crimson Tide running back Trey Sanders was hospitalized after being involved in a car accident Friday morning, the school said.

Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban announced in a statement that Sanders was in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries following the crash.

"We are in direct contact with his family and the physicians that are treating him as we continue to gather more information," Saban said in the statement Friday.

The crash occurred in Florida, where Sanders is from. He was at Alabama's last practice, which took place Thursday in Tuscaloosa, Ala., before returning to his home state.

The team was given the weekend off ahead of their next game. Alabama is scheduled to play LSU on Nov. 14.

Sanders, a redshirt freshman who missed last season due to a foot injury, is third on the team with 134 rushing yards this season. He was the nation's top running back prospect in the 2019 recruiting class.