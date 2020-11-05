Nov. 5 (UPI) -- Saturday's season opener between the Washington Huskies and California Golden Bears has been called off after a Cal football player tested positive for COVID-19, the Pac-12 announced Thursday.

"The Pac-12 has approved a request from Cal to cancel the Washington at Cal football game scheduled for November 7," the Pac-12 said in a statement.

"This decision was made under the Pac-12's football game cancellation policy due to Cal not having the minimum number of scholarship players available for the game as a result of a positive football student-athlete COVID-19 case and resulting isolation of additional football student-athletes under contact tracing protocols."

Cal reported the case Wednesday night after a daily antigen test came back positive. A PCR test then confirmed the positive result.

"As a result, several football student-athletes are in quarantine due to contact tracing," Cal said in a statement.

The school didn't reveal how many players were in quarantine as a result of contact tracing. The player who tested positive is asymptomatic.

Under Pac-12 policy, the game will be declared a no contest.

Meanwhile, the Air Force-Army and Navy-Tulsa matchups scheduled for this weekend have been postponed because of the coronavirus.

Saturday's game between Tulsa and Navy was pushed back due to COVID-19 issues at Navy, the American Athletic Conference announced Thursday. The league said positive cases and subsequent contact tracing forced the game to be moved back.

Many Navy student-athletes are under quarantine, and the Midshipmen have temporarily paused all football activities.

"Protocols and guidelines are very comprehensive both at the Naval Academy and within the American Athletic Conference," Navy athletic director Chet Gladchuk said in a statement Thursday. "An administrative decision has been made that clearly reflects the safety and welfare of all involved with both institutions."

Neither team shares a common open date for the remainder of the season. The AAC said it will consider "a number of options" for rescheduling the game.

Much like the Navy football program, Air Force also experienced coronavirus issues this week. An increase in COVID-19 cases and contact tracing at the Air Force Academy left the team unable to compete against Army on Saturday.

Air Force and Army have played every year since 1968.

"We are disappointed to postpone this game, but the health and safety of our cadets, staff and the community continues to be our No. 1 priority at the Academy," Air Force athletic director Nathan Pine said in a statement Thursday.

"Due to the upward trends in our COVID numbers across the campus, we have paused all intercollegiate team activities."

Air Force and Army have no common open dates remaining on its schedules. It remains unclear whether the matchup can be rescheduled.