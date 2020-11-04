Fifteen members of the Louisville Cardinals football program have tested positive for COVID-19. File Photo by Thomas Kelley/Shutterstock

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- The Louisville-Virginia game scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to Nov. 14 after a coronavirus outbreak inside the Cardinals' football program, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced Wednesday night.

Louisville athletics director Vince Tyra said the school has paused all football activities due to the outbreak. Fifteen members of the Cardinals tested positive for COVID-19 -- including 10 players and five members of the support staff -- and seven others are in quarantine. No coaches are positive or in quarantine.

Both teams had an open date next weekend, which allowed the game to be moved without disrupting any other matchups.

"We are taking a precautionary measure to pause due to the number of student-athletes and staff that have been impacted by the virus," Tyra said in a statement Wednesday. "With Virginia and us both having a bye week on Nov. 14, we are fortunate to reschedule the game for that date. It also avails us a chance to gauge any further spread of the virus.

"Test results from both Friday and Sunday will dictate when we return to team activities. We appreciate the ACC and Virginia working with us at this time."

Last week, multiple players on Louisville's defensive line either recorded positive tests or went into contact tracing. As a result, the Cardinals played Virginia Tech with only four scholarship defensive linemen.

Between Friday and the school's latest round of testing Wednesday, the number of impacted players and staff members doubled, leading to Louisville's indefinite pause of football activities.

If Louisville is unable to play Virginia next week, Tyra said there is a chance the teams could play Dec. 19, the day of the ACC title game.

This marks the fifth ACC game to be impacted because of the coronavirus to this point. All of those games have been rescheduled.