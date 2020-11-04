Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Georgia star safety Richard LeCounte has been released from the hospital after his involvement in a traffic accident Saturday night following the Bulldogs' game against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Bulldogs head football coach Kirby Smart told reporters Wednesday that LeCounte was in Georgia's training room Tuesday receiving treatment for his injuries.

"Yeah, he was released," Smart said. "He came over and he was in the training room [Tuesday] and was able to get some different treatment and things and some rehab."

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said Sunday that LeCounte, who has started 33 games for Georgia in his career, was riding a dirt bike when it struck a vehicle that was trying to make a left turn. After making contact with the vehicle, LeCounte's bike went into oncoming traffic and hit another car.

Police told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that LeCounte was unresponsive when first responders arrived at the scene. According to ESPN, he was initially in intensive care before being moved to a regular room Sunday.

LeCounte suffered a concussion and an undisclosed shoulder injury, along with multiple cuts and bruises, but none of his injuries required surgery. He is expected to miss the next few weeks as a result of the crash.

"He's a fantastic football player," said Florida head coach Dan Mullen, whose Gators will play Georgia this weekend. "Everybody's a little worried about that. I'm glad he's safe and going to recover and [be] healthy, and it's not as severe as I heard it could have been."

LeCounte leads Georgia with three interceptions and four passes defensed this season. The senior defensive back and team captain notched four picks and three forced fumbles in 2019. He has 176 total tackles, eight interceptions, four forced fumbles and 10 pass breakups in his career.

Georgia and Florida are set to play at 3:30 p.m. EST on Saturday at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.