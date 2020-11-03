Nov. 3 (UPI) -- Wisconsin announced Tuesday that its football game against Purdue this weekend has been called off because of the number of positive COVID-19 cases within the program.

Badgers athletic director Barry Alvarez initially said the team would halt football activities for seven days on Oct. 28, but now says the pause will be indefinite as the program deals with the coronavirus outbreak.

"I share in the disappointment of our student-athletes and staff," Alvarez said in a statement Tuesday. "We have seen a level of improvement in our testing numbers, but not enough to give us confidence to resume normal activities and play our game on Saturday.

"We will continue to test regularly, take the proper health-related precautions and look forward to getting our team back on the field as soon as possible."

Wisconsin canceled its last scheduled game against Nebraska on Oct. 31 after the program had 12 positive tests, including head coach Paul Chryst and starting quarterback Graham Mertz. That number of positive tests then jumped to 22 -- made up of 12 players and 10 staff members.

There have been five positive cases since Oct. 31, bringing Wisconsin's total to 27. The school will provide another update on the team's status Saturday.