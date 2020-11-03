Nov. 3 (UPI) -- The Southeastern Conference has fined and reprimanded Florida football coach Dan Mullen for his role in a brawl that occurred at halftime Saturday when the Gators hosted Missouri.

Mullen was fined $25,000 on Monday for "violating SEC bylaws governing sportsmanship," the conference said.

"There is no place in college football for the kind of incident that took place at halftime of the Missouri at Florida game Saturday night," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement.

"Everyone involved is responsible for meeting sportsmanship standards throughout each game. Running on the field to confront a game official, the gathering of teams in an on-field confrontation and student-athletes throwing punches are all disappointing at any time, but even more so as we work to support healthy competition during a pandemic."

The melee began after the final play of the first half. Players from both teams converged near the 20-yard line, pushed and exchanged punches before they were separated and sent to the locker rooms.

Mullen and other coaches were seen in the middle of the scrum, after which the Gators coach also raised his arms in an attempt to pump up the crowd as he walked off the field.

Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter and linebacker Antwuan Powell and Missouri linebacker Tre Williams were all ejected for the rest of the game. By rule, they must also sit out the first half of their next game.

The SEC also issued half-game suspensions to Missouri linebacker Chad Bailey, offensive lineman Dylan Spencer and defensive lineman Markell Utsey for "fighting action" after the conference conducted a video review.

Mullen said the scrum was the result of what appeared to be a late hit on Gators quarterback Kyle Trask just before halftime.

The Gators next face Georgia at 3:30 p.m. EST on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla., and Missouri has a bye week before hosting Georgia at noon EST on Nov. 14.