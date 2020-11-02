Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Ole Miss Rebels freshman tight end Damarcus Thomas was released from the hospital after suffering a serious injury during practice Monday that initially left him without any feeling in his body.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin was visibly distraught as he met with reporters during his media availability after practice, saying Thomas was "potentially severely injured." He noted that Thomas had to be airlifted to the hospital.

Advertisement

Later Monday, the school announced that Thomas was doing well and being discharged from the hospital.

"Damarcus is doing well. All of his medical tests came back normal, and he is being released from the hospital," Pat Jernigan, Ole Miss assistant athletic director for sports medicine, said in a statement. "Our physicians will be following up with him in the coming days for further evaluation."

Keeping Damarcus in our thoughts and prayers.️ pic.twitter.com/4LU5J8buLv— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) November 2, 2020

The 18-year-old Thomas is from Whatley, Ala. He has appeared in five games for the Rebels this season.

Thomas, who was a three-star prospect, signed with Ole Miss over offers from Southern Miss, South Alabama and Tulane, among other schools.

Ole Miss is coming off a 54-21 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday, moving to 2-4 during Kiffin's first season as head coach at the school.