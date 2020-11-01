Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Georgia Bulldogs safety and captain Richard LeCounte was involved in a traffic accident in Athens, Ga., after the team returned from Lexington, Ky., following Saturday's game against the Kentucky Wildcats.

In a statement released Sunday, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said LeCounte was riding a dirt bike when it struck a vehicle that was trying to make a left turn. After making contact with the vehicle, LeCounte's bike went into oncoming traffic and hit another car.

"He's lucky to be alive," LeCounte's mother, Erika Blocker-LeCounte, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "He was wearing his helmet and [that] saved his life."

LeCounte suffered undisclosed injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Ron Courson, the school's director of sports medicine, said LeCounte was still being treated Sunday.

"He was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center where he was treated in the trauma center," Courson said in a statement Sunday. "He is still in the hospital for further medical care. His injuries are not life-threatening and a full recovery is expected."

LeCounte, a preseason All-American, recorded 13 tackles and three pass breakups in the Bulldogs' 14-3 win over Kentucky on Saturday. He currently leads Georgia with three interceptions this season.

If LeCounte is out for an extended amount of time, the Bulldogs likely will start junior Christopher Smith in his place.

Georgia is scheduled to play Florida on Saturday in Jacksonville, Fla.