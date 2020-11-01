Nov. 1 (UPI) -- Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence -- who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday -- has been ruled out for the Tigers game next Saturday against Notre Dame.

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney announced Lawrence's status for the game on Saturday after the Tigers beat Boston College. Lawrence did not play in the game due to his positive test, which was revealed on Thursday.

The Atlantic Coast Conference protocol states that players who test positive for COVID-19 must isolate for 10 days from the start of their symptoms or from the date of their first positive test. Players also must go through a heart evaluation before they are cleared to return.

"You've got the 10 days, but then you have the cardiac part," Swinney told reporters. "He won't be able to get through that in time to play [vs. Notre Dame].

"It's put in place so he can return to play safely."

Freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei started in place of Lawrence and completed 30 of 41 pass attempts for 342 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers win over Boston College. He also had a rushing touchdown.

Notre Dame (6-0) hosts Clemson (7-0) at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium in Notre Dame, Ind.