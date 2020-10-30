Oct. 30 (UPI) -- NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron will race without his pit crew on Sunday in Martinsville, Va., after they received multiple positive test results for COVID-19, Hendrick Motorsports said.

The racing team, which staffs Byron's pit crew, announced the move on Thursday.

Byron's pit crew also did not compete Wednesday for the resumption of the suspended Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, which began on Sunday and was delayed due to rain at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

The Hendrick Motorsports pit crew for Ricky Stenhouse's No. 47 will serve as Byron's interim pit crew for Sunday's race at Martinsville Speedway.

"Due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests, the No. 24 [Byron] team's full over-the-wall pit crew did not compete Wednesday at Texas Motor Speedway and will not compete Sunday at Martinsville Speedway," Hendrick Motorsports said in a statement issued to NBC and Fox.

"The status of other team personnel has not been not affected."

Hendrick Motorsports did not say if Byron would have his regular pit crew for the season finale on Nov. 8 at Phoenix Raceway.

Byron's team said it will continue to follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services in response to the positive results.

The Xfinity 500 starts at 3 p.m. EST on Sunday in Martinsville. Byron will start 13th.