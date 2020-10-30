Oct. 30 (UPI) -- ESPN on Friday announced the dates for the College Football Playoff and a total of 35 bowl games.
The schedule begins Dec. 19 with the 2020 Frisco Bowl and ends with the Jan. 11 College Football Playoff National Championship game. ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC will televise 35 of the 37 bowl games. CBS will televise two games -- the Arizona Bowl and the Sun Bowl -- on New Year's Eve.
The schedule features at least one game every day, except for the final two Sundays of bowl season.
Dec. 26 will be the busiest day for college football fans with six bowl games. New Year's Day will feature five games, including two College Football Playoff semifinals matchups: the 2021 Rose Bowl and the 2020 Sugar Bowl.
Seven bowl games -- the Celebration Bowl, Bahamas Bowl, Fenway Bowl, Hawai'i Bowl, Quick Lane Bowl, Redbox Bowl and Holiday Bowl -- have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released Dec. 20.
College football bowl schedule -- All times Eastern
Dec. 19
Frisco Bowl at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 21
Myrtle Beach Bowl at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 22
Potato Bowl at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Boca Raton Bowl at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 23
New Orleans Bowl at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Montgomery Bowl at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 24
New Mexico Bowl at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 25
Camellia Bowl at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 26
Gasparilla Bowl at noon on ABC
Cure Bowl at noon on ESPN
First Responder Bowl at 3:30 p.m. on ABC
LendingTree Bowl at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Independence Bowl at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Guaranteed Rate Bowl at 10:15 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 28
Military Bowl at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 29
Pinstripe Bowl at 2 p.m. on ESPN
Cheez-It Bowl at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN
Alamo Bowl at 9 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 30
Duke's Mayo Bowl at noon on ESPN
Music City Bowl at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Cotton Bowl at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN
LA Bowl at 10:45 p.m. on ESPN
Dec. 31
Armed Forces Bowl at noon on ESPN
Sun Bowl at 2 p.m. on CBS
Liberty Bowl at 4 p.m. on ESPN
Arizona Bowl at 4 p.m. on CBS
Texas Bowl at 8 p.m. on ESPN
Jan. 1
Birmingham Bowl at noon on ESPN2
Peach Bowl at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN
Citrus Bowl at 1 p.m. on ABC
Rose Bowl at 5 p.m. on ESPN
Sugar Bowl at 8:45 p.m. on ESPN
Jan. 2
Gator Bowl at noon on ESPN
Outback Bowl at 12:30 p.m. on ABC
Fiesta Bowl at 4 p.m. on ESPN
Orange Bowl at 8 p.m. on ESPN
Jan. 11
National Championship game at 8 p.m. on ESPN