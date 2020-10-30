Oct. 30 (UPI) -- ESPN on Friday announced the dates for the College Football Playoff and a total of 35 bowl games.

The schedule begins Dec. 19 with the 2020 Frisco Bowl and ends with the Jan. 11 College Football Playoff National Championship game. ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC will televise 35 of the 37 bowl games. CBS will televise two games -- the Arizona Bowl and the Sun Bowl -- on New Year's Eve.

The schedule features at least one game every day, except for the final two Sundays of bowl season.

Dec. 26 will be the busiest day for college football fans with six bowl games. New Year's Day will feature five games, including two College Football Playoff semifinals matchups: the 2021 Rose Bowl and the 2020 Sugar Bowl.

Seven bowl games -- the Celebration Bowl, Bahamas Bowl, Fenway Bowl, Hawai'i Bowl, Quick Lane Bowl, Redbox Bowl and Holiday Bowl -- have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first College Football Playoff rankings will be released Dec. 20.

College football bowl schedule -- All times Eastern

Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 21

Myrtle Beach Bowl at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 22

Potato Bowl at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Boca Raton Bowl at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 23

New Orleans Bowl at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Montgomery Bowl at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 24

New Mexico Bowl at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 25

Camellia Bowl at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 26

Gasparilla Bowl at noon on ABC

Cure Bowl at noon on ESPN

First Responder Bowl at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

LendingTree Bowl at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Independence Bowl at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Guaranteed Rate Bowl at 10:15 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 28

Military Bowl at 2:30 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl at 2 p.m. on ESPN

Cheez-It Bowl at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN

Alamo Bowl at 9 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 30

Duke's Mayo Bowl at noon on ESPN

Music City Bowl at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Cotton Bowl at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN

LA Bowl at 10:45 p.m. on ESPN

Dec. 31

Armed Forces Bowl at noon on ESPN

Sun Bowl at 2 p.m. on CBS

Liberty Bowl at 4 p.m. on ESPN

Arizona Bowl at 4 p.m. on CBS

Texas Bowl at 8 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 1

Birmingham Bowl at noon on ESPN2

Peach Bowl at 12:30 p.m. on ESPN

Citrus Bowl at 1 p.m. on ABC

Rose Bowl at 5 p.m. on ESPN

Sugar Bowl at 8:45 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 2

Gator Bowl at noon on ESPN

Outback Bowl at 12:30 p.m. on ABC

Fiesta Bowl at 4 p.m. on ESPN

Orange Bowl at 8 p.m. on ESPN

Jan. 11

National Championship game at 8 p.m. on ESPN