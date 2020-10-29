Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods has opted out of next week's Houston Open and will practice in Florida ahead of the 2020 Masters Tournament.

Woods' agent, Mark Steinberg, told Golf Channel and ESPN on Wednesday that his client will not compete in the tournament at Memorial Park Golf Course, which begins Nov. 5.

Advertisement

The Houston Open is the final tournament on the PGA Tour schedule before the Masters. Golf's next major championship is from Nov. 12 to 15 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

Woods, 44, suggested at last week's Zozo Championship that he considered playing in the Houston Open. He finished 72nd in his title defense of the Zozo Championship on Sunday at Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, Calif.

Ranked 29th in the world, the 15-time major winner and five-time Masters champion has participated in just two PGA Tour tournaments this season. He missed the third-round cut at the 2020 U.S. Open in September.

Woods played in just one major last season -- the 2020 PGA Championship -- due to the coronavirus pandemic. He tied for 37th.

Woods missed the third-round cut at the 2019 PGA Championship a month after he won the 2019 Masters title. He then tied for 21st at the 2019 U.S. Open. He missed the third-round cut at the 2019 British Open.

Woods won consecutive Masters titles in 2001 and 2002. He tied for third in 2006, the last time he defended a title at Augusta.

He has never competed in a tournament the week before any of his previous 20 Masters appearances.