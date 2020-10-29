Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss Saturday's game against Boston College.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced the news in a statement Thursday night, saying Lawrence is in self-isolation with mild symptoms.

"Trevor has authorized us this evening to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in isolation," Swinney said in a statement. "He is doing well with mild symptoms but will not be available for this week's game against Boston College.

"While we certainly will miss Trevor, this is an opportunity for other guys to step up and we're excited about competing against a very good B.C. team on Saturday. Go Tigers."

Lawrence, who is a front-runner for the Heisman Trophy, hasn't missed a game in his three seasons at Clemson prior to the positive test result. He was in the midst of a great start to his 2020 season, completing 71% of his passes with 21 total touchdowns through six games.

Under the rules and protocols established by the ACC's Medical Advisory Group, anyone testing positive for COVID-19 must isolate for at least 10 days from the date of the positive test result before returning to practice, assuming they are no longer exhibiting symptoms.

That timeline would put Lawrence at risk for missing Clemson's Nov. 7 showdown against Notre Dame.

In Lawrence's absence, the Tigers are expected to lean on true freshman D.J. Uiagalelei as their starting quarterback. Chase Brice, who served as Clemson's backup signal-caller last season, transferred to Duke this past off-season.