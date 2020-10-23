Oct. 23 (UPI) -- Colombian Sebastian Munoz fired two eagles and eight birdies to earn a one-stroke lead on the field through the first round of the 2020 Zozo Championship in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Tiger Woods was 4 over par on the day.

Munoz began the round with a bogey on No. 1, but followed with three straight birdies on the front nine on Thursday at Sherwood Country Club.

He went on to birdies on Nos. 6, 10, 11, 13 and 17. Munoz -- No. 63 in the Official World Golf Ranking -- carded eagles on Nos. 7 and 16 and totaled three bogeys.

"I like the elevation changes [at Sherwood]," Munoz told reporters. "You can make a lot of birdies. All the par-5s are reachable. It's a fun place. I like it."

Woods -- who is on a quest to make the third-round cut at a tournament for the first time this season -- began the round with a par on No. 10. He carded bogeys on Nos. 11, 16, 4 and 8 and made double bogey on No. 13. Woods was 3 over par through his first nine holes. He shot 1 over par down the stretch.

He drained an 87-foot putt on No. 14 for one of his two birdies in the first round.

Woods on Thursday made just his second tournament debut of the season. He also played the Sept. 17 to 20 U.S. Open, but failed to make the final cut.

England's Tyrrell Hatton and American Justin Thomas are tied for second place after they carded 7-under par 65s in the first round. Americans Brian Harman, Lanto Griffin, Kevin Kisner and Harris English are tied for fourth at 6-under par.

World No. 2 Jon Rahm is tied for 17th at 4-under par. No. 5 Rory McIlroy is tied for 64th.

Munoz, Jason Kokrak and Sungjae Im tee off for the second round at 2:07 p.m. EDT on Friday from No. 10 at Sherwood. Woods, Matthew Wolff and Xander Schauffele tee off at 2:51 p.m. EDT on No. 1.

The four-round tournament ends Sunday in Thousand Oaks.