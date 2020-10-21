Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Fifteen-time major championship winner Tiger Woods has yet to make the final cut this season at a PGA Tour tournament and plans to work on his game with appearances in up to two tournaments before the 2020 Masters.
Woods has slipped from No. 13 to No. 28 in the Official World Golf Ranking and only appeared in the Sept. 17-20 U.S. Open since the new season began in mid-September.
He missed the third-round cut at the major in Mamaroneck, N.Y. Woods sat out of last week's CJ Cup, but will tee off Thursday at the Zozo Championship in Thousand Oaks, Calif.
Woods said he will skip next week's Bermuda Championship, but left the door open to play in the Vivint Houston Open, the final tournament on the schedule before the Masters.
"My plan is just to play and practice," Woods said Tuesday. "I don't know if I'm going to play Houston or not. I'm not playing next week, and we'll see how this week goes and make a decision from there."
The Zozo Championship, which was launched last year and won by Woods, had to be relocated from Japan to California due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.
On Tuesday, the PGA Tour also announced Woods' Hero World Challenge was canceled due to "global restrictions" caused by the pandemic.
Woods, 44, tied for 37th in August at the PGA Championship. He tied for 58th at the Northern Trust before he ended the 2019-20 season with a 51st-place finish at the BMW Championship.
He'll tee off from No. 10 alongside Matthew Wolff and Xander Schauffele to start his bid for a repeat title at the Zozo Championship at 10:45 a.m. EDT Thursday.
The Vivint Houston Open is Nov. 5- 8 at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston. The Masters is Nov. 12-15 at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
The Masters had to be rescheduled from its original April dates due to the pandemic. Woods said the golf field will need to adjust to the schedule change, but his game is "definitely better" than it was at the U.S. Open and is more prepared as he heads into Augusta.
"The fact that the Masters will be held in November, it's unprecedented," Woods said. "I can't simulate the normal ramp-up that I normally have. I don't think anyone else can either.
"It will be different for all of us."
Moments from Tiger Wood's career
Tiger Woods swings during the second round of the U.S. Open in Bethesda, Md., on June 13, 1997. The following April, Woods became the youngest Masters Tournament winner
. Photo by Jay Clark/UPI | License Photo
Woods stretches during the third round of the Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Ariz., on January 31, 1999. A couple years later, the Phoenix Open would have some excitement when an orange was thrown
on the green in front of Woods. Photo by Irwin R. Daugherty/UPI | License Photo
Woods hoists the Wanamaker trophy after winning the PGA Championship
in Medinah, Ill., on August 15, 1999. Woods won with 11 under par. Photo by Ray Foli/UPI | License Photo
Woods smiles after winning the AT&T National Pro-Am with a great come-from-behind victory to win his sixth straight PGA tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., on February 7, 2000. That year, Woods hosted
the Tiger Jam III benefit concert. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Woods makes his second shot on the 18th fairway enroute to winning the AT&T National Pro-Am
with a great come-from-behind victory to win his sixth straight PGA tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., on February 7, 2000. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Woods was named the youngest-ever Golfer of the Decade at the ESPY Awards in Las Vegas on February 14, 2000. Later that year, he was named the top PGA player
. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo
Woods putts on the seventh green during the third round of the inaugural AT&T National
in Potomac, Md., on July 7, 2007. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods lines up a putt on the seventh hole during the first round of the U.S. Open in Mamaroneck, N.Y., on June 15, 2006. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Woods throws his putter in the air after bogeying the 14th hole during the third round of the 135th British Open Championship in Hoylake, United Kingdom, on July 22, 2006. Woods won
the tournament the following day. Photo by STR/UPI | License Photo
Woods hoists the Wannamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship
in Medinah, Ill., on August 20, 2006. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
Woods participates in a practice round for the Ryder Cup in Straffan, Ireland, on September 21, 2006. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Woods (R) lines up a putt on the third green while teammate Jim Furyk looks on during the first round of the Ryder Cup in Straffan, Ireland, on September 21, 2006. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Former President George H. W. Bush and Woods arrive at the first tee to start the inaugural AT&T National Golf Tournament
in Bethesda, Md., on July 4, 2007. The proceeds of the golf tournament will benefit the Tiger Woods Foundation and local charities. Photo by Mark Goldman/UPI | License Photo
Woods chips out of the bunker onto the second green during the final round of the BMW Championship
in Lemont, Ill., on September 9, 2007. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
Woods lines up a putt on the ninth hole during the fourth round of the Presidents Cup in Montreal on September 29, 2007. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
U.S. President Barack Obama greets Woods in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on April 20, 2009. Woods appeared
in an Inaugural Celebration for Obama earlier that year. White House Photo by Pete Souza | License Photo
Woods poses after winning the AT&T National
at Congressional Country Club in Potomac, Md., on July 5, 2009. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods drives the ball on the 10th tee on the first day of the 138th British Open Championship in Turnberry, Scotland, on July 16, 2009. Woods was eliminated
from the tournament the following day. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Woods arrives to offer an apology for "irresponsible and selfish behavior"
during his first public statement to a small gathering of reporters and friends at the headquarters of the U.S. PGA Tour in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., on February 19, 2010. Pool Photo by Eric Gay/UPI | License Photo
Woods waits to hit off of the 11th tee during the first round of the Quail Hollow Tournament
in Charlotte, N.C., on April 29, 2010. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods swings during the first round of The Players Championship PGA golf tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., on May 6, 2010. Woods withdrew
from the tournament after a neck injury. Photo by Mark Wallheiser/UPI | License Photo
Woods watches his hit on the ninth fairway during the first round of the U.S. Open
in Pebble Beach, Calif., on June 17, 2010. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods watches his drive off of the 17th tee during the second round of the U.S. Open in Pebble Beach, Calif., on June 18, 2010. Woods ended in a fourth-place tie with Phil Mickelson. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods does a push up over his ball on the 14th fairway on the first day of the British Open
championship in St. Andrews, Scotland, on July 15, 2010. Woods finished the round at 5-under 67. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Woods watches his chip shot land on the green on the third hole during the second round of the PGA Championship
in Kohler, Wisc., on August 13, 2010. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
Woods lines up a putt in the U.S. Open
in San Francisco on June 14, 2012. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods tees off on the fourth hole in the fourth round of the U.S. Open in San Francisco on June 17, 2012. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
U.S. Ryder Cup teammates Davis Love III, Woods and Keegan Bradley smile at the Ryder Cup
in Medinah, Ill., on September 25, 2012. Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI | License Photo
Woods hits off of the 15th tee during the second round of the Masters
at Augusta National in Augusta, Ga., on April 12, 2013. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods and girlfriend Lindsey Vonn arrive on the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit
for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2013. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Woods hits a tee shot on the fourth hole in the third round at the U.S. Open
in Ardmore, Pa., on June 15, 2013. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods hits out of the bunker on the fourth hole on the third day of the British Open Championship
in Muirfield, Scotland, on July 20, 2013. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Woods signs autographs as he walks off the practice range before to the start of the Quicken Loans National, at Congressional Golf Course in Potomac, Md., on June 24, 2014. The tournament benefits
his foundation. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods tees off on the seventh hole during the first round of the Quicken Loans National at Congressional Golf Course in Potomac, Md., on June 26, 2014. Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo
Woods walks to the sixth green during a practice round before the Masters Tournament
at Augusta National in Augusta, Ga., on April 7, 2015. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Lindsey Vonn walks Woods and his children Sam (L) and Charlie on the ninth green during the Par 3 contest at the Masters Tournament
at Augusta National in Augusta, Ga., on April 8, 2015. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Fred Couples (L) and Woods prepare to hit on the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, in Augusta, Ga., on April 4, 2018. Woods finished tied
for 32nd. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods reacts before hitting his approach shot to the 11th green in the second round of the Masters Tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 6, 2018. Woods finished tied
for 32nd. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Woods catches a ball from his caddy on the 14th hole during final round play of the Quicken Loans National golf tournament in Potomac, Md., on July 1, 2018. Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo
Woods lines up a putt during the final round in the British Open Championships
in Carnoustie, Scotland, on July 22, 2018. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Woods places his ball on the tee at the sixth hole during the fourth round of the PGA Championship
in Town and Country, Mo., on August 12, 2018. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Woods hits from a bunker to the second hole in the first round
at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 11, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Woods touches the hand of a patron as he walks to the 8th tee box in the second round
at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 12, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Woods hits off of the second tee during the third round
of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 13, 2019. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods celebrates his career comeback win
with a score of 13 under par on the 18th green in the final round at the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on April 14, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Woods is awarded
the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, D.C., on May 6, 2019. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Woods hits off of the 14th tee during a practice round before the U.S. Open
in Pebble Beach, Calif., on June 12, 2019. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo