Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Penn State men's basketball coach Pat Chambers resigned Wednesday after an investigation by the school into allegations of inappropriate conduct by the longtime Nittany Lions coach.

Penn State said the new allegations surfaced after ESPN's The Undefeated reported in July that Rasir Bolton -- who transferred from Penn State to Iowa State last summer -- made the decision to switch schools because Chambers referenced a noose around Bolton's neck.

In The Undefeated's report, Bolton -- who is Black -- said he recalled Chambers saying, "I want to be a stress reliever for you. You can talk to me about anything. I need to get some of this pressure off you. I want to loosen the noose that's around your neck."

"The new allegations surfaced shortly after The Undefeated's article and a review was conducted jointly by Penn State's Affirmative Action and Athletics Integrity offices," Penn State said in a statement Wednesday.

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour told reporters that accepting Chambers' resignation is "in the best interest of Penn State, our program and our student-athletes."

Barbour said the university received the results of the internal probe within the last two weeks, and the new allegation was unrelated to the incident Bolton revealed to The Undefeated.

Although Barbour didn't provide any details about the new allegation, she said no NCAA rule violations occurred.

Chambers served as Penn State's men's basketball coach since 2011. He led the program to a 26-win season in 2018 and had the Nittany Lions close to an NCAA tournament appearance in 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic canceled the event. It would have been the school's first trip to the tournament since 2011 and fifth since 1965.

"I am so proud of all our program has accomplished these past nine years, and I will be forever grateful to the Penn State community for its ongoing support," Chambers said in a statement Wednesday. "Anyone who has ever coached -- especially at this level -- knows the exceptional amount of energy and focus it takes to deliver each and every day.

"This has been an incredibly difficult year for me and my family, and we are in need of a break to reset and chart our path forward. So, I'm taking a step back to prepare myself for the next 20 years."

Assistant coach Jim Ferry was named Penn State's interim head coach for the 2020-21 season. Barbour said the university will conduct a national search before naming a full-time successor.