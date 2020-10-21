Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Scott Walden, the interim football coach at Southern Miss, has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the team's matchup with Liberty on Saturday in Lynchburg, Va.

The game is set to be Southern Miss' first since Oct. 3, a hiatus caused by coronavirus-related issues. Southern Miss announced Walden's positive test on Tuesday and plans to confirm his status for the game on Wednesday. Walden is in isolation at his home and working remotely.

"Earlier this morning I tested positive for COVID-19," Walden said Tuesday. "I am fine and have mild to no symptoms. I am quarantining back home until it is safe to rejoin the team.

"I want to thank Golden Eagle Nation for all of their support for our program during this difficult period. I want to thank our players and staff for continuing to be incredibly resilient during such an unstable time. Our team will continue to work diligently in preparation for our game this Saturday against Liberty."

Walden, 30, took over as Golden Eagles coach in September after former coach Jay Hopson stepped down. Walden was just 27 when he was hired in 2017 to serve as a wide receivers coach for the Golden Eagles.

He began his head coaching career at 26 when he was promoted from an offensive coordinator position in 2016 at East Texas Baptist University. Walden first worked the college football sidelines as an offensive coordinator in 2012 at Sul Ross State.

The Golden Eagles had positive COVID-19 tests within their program last week, which prevented them from playing Friday against the University of Texas at El Paso. Their Oct. 10 game against Florida Atlantic also was postponed due to positive cases at Florida Atlanta. Neither game has been rescheduled.

Southern Miss' next scheduled game is against Rice on Oct. 31 in Hattiesburg, Miss. The Golden Eagles began the season with a loss to South Alabama on Sept. 3 in Hattiesburg. They ended a three-game losing streak with a win over North Texas on Oct. 3 in Denton, Texas, before their gridiron hiatus.