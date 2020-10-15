Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The Tulsa-Cincinnati football game -- planned for Saturday -- has been postponed due positive COVID-19 cases at Cincinnati, the American Athletic Conference announced Thursday.

Conference officials said the game has been rescheduled for Dec. 5 and will be played at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Okla.

"We are disappointed we will be unable to play Tulsa Saturday," Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham said in a statement. "We knew this season was going to require a lot of patience and flexibility and disruptions were likely to happen.

"The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff is always our primary focus and we appreciated the outstanding work and continued dedicated of our medical staff throughout the pandemic."

Tulsa has played just two of its scheduled four games this season due to COVID-19 related postponements and cancellations. Tulsa's next game is scheduled for Oct. 23 at South Florida in Tampa, Fla.

Tulsa had designated Saturday's matchup as the school's homecoming game.

"I'm disappointed, first, for our football student-athletes and coaches, and obviously for our staff who has prepared so diligently, our campus and the city of Tulsa," Tulsa athletic director Rick Dickson said.

"This TU Homecoming game was a great opportunity to showcase our football program, the community and the American Athletic Conference against the nation's No. 8 team.

"As the university, the conference and the NCAA have said throughout this pandemic, the health and safety of our student-athletes are at the forefront of all decisions."

Cincinnati's next scheduled game is against SMU on Oct. 24 in Dallas. The American Athletic Conference, which features Cincinnati, Tulsa and 10 other schools, also announced Thursday that it will play a conference championship on Dec. 12 or Dec. 19.

The Florida-LSU game -- also planned for Saturday -- was postponed Wednesday after more than 20 Florida players tested positive for COVID-19.

Florida Atlantic University and Southern Mississippi had their Oct. 10 game postponed after FAU reported 18 players and nine staff members tested positive for COVID-19. FAU has had six games postponed or canceled due to the pandemic.