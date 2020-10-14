Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Saturday's scheduled Florida-LSU college football game was postponed Wednesday after more than 20 Florida players tested positive for COVID-19, Gators' athletic director Scott Stricklin said Wednesday.

The game was to be held at 4 p.m. EDT Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. It tentatively has been rescheduled for Dec. 12. The Gators have paused all football activities indefinitely.

Stricklin said 18 scholarship players and three walk-on players tested positive for COVID-19. He also said the Gators would have fewer than 50 scholarship players available if they tried to play Saturday because of players in quarantine or on the COVID injury list.

"We understand the importance of trying to have a team available," Stricklin said. "That was our intention, but we've reached a point where we don't think it's appropriate to try to play the game this weekend."

Florida shut its football program Tuesday after receiving a group of positive COVID-19 tests. Gators coach Dan Mullen told reporters Wednesday that two assistant coaches also tested positive for COVID-19.

Mullen apologized after he called on fans to "pack the Swap [Ben Hill Griffin Stadium]" for the LSU game after the Gators lost to Texas A&M on Saturday in College Station, Texas.

"Whatever our local health officials come out and say, 'This is the number of people that we're going to allow at the game right now,' that I want to encourage those people to come in, bring the energy, bring the excitement in the stadium and help our team to win," Mullen said hours before the game was postponed.

Stricklin said a number of Gators players said on Sunday that they had COVID-19 symptoms before last Saturday's game, but thought they had allergies. He cited the team's travel activities as a potential source of the outbreak.

"We think the trip to College Station was the root of it," Stricklin said.

Florida is scheduled to host Missouri on Oct. 24 in Gainesville. Florida players not in quarantine will continue regular testing.