Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Alabama Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne tested positive for the coronavirus, the school announced Wednesday.

The 68-year-old Saban was notified of the positive COVID-19 test Wednesday afternoon and began isolating at home. In a statement, the longtime Alabama coach said he wasn't experiencing any virus-related symptoms.

"At this time, I do not have any symptoms relative to COVID, and I have taken another PCR test to confirm my diagnosis," Saban said. "I informed our team of my positive test at 2 p.m. today on a Zoom call and let them know offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the complex while I work from home."

Byrne also is in self-isolation and will remain at home, adding: "We've been diligent about mask wearing and social distancing from the start and want to continue to encourage you all to take the necessary precautions to help stop the spread of this virus for yourself and those around you."

Alabama team physicians Jimmy Robinson and Jeff Allen said Saban and Byrne were the only two individuals who tested positive "at this point in time," and the university will follow the Southeastern Conference's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force Protocol for testing asymptomatic positives.

Alabama plans to test everybody within its football program Thursday. The school went to daily testing for its players last month.

Saban, who became the Crimson Tide's head coach in 2007, has won six national championships in his college coaching career -- one with LSU and five with Alabama.

The Crimson Tide (3-0) are set to host the Georgia Bulldogs (3-0) on Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala.