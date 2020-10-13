Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Legendary former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden is set to be released from a Tallahassee, Fla., hospital on Wednesday after contracting the coronavirus more than a week ago.

Bowden, who turns 91 next month, has been hospitalized for the past eight days because of COVID-19. He tested negative for the virus Monday, clearing the way for him to return home.

"I have been blessed, really," Bowden told the Tallahassee Democrat on Tuesday. "People are dying from this."

Bowden was transported by ambulance to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare on Oct. 6, just days after testing positive for COVID-19. According to the newspaper, his symptoms included fatigue, fever, loss of appetite and a deep cough.

"No. 1 for me was a loss of appetite. I didn't want to eat anything," Bowden said. "But now I have my hunger back and feeling pretty good. I can't wait to get home and sit out in the sunshine."

Bowden was released from the same hospital and its rehab facility Oct. 1 after battling a leg infection for about two weeks. The coach said he likely contracted the virus while he was hospitalized for the infection.

Bowden coached the Seminoles from 1976 through 2009. He ranks second on college football's all-time wins list, trailing only longtime Penn State head coach Joe Paterno.

The former Florida State coach was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.