Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Vanderbilt-Missouri football game scheduled for Saturday in Columbia, Mo., has been postponed to a later date, making it the first Southeastern Conference matchup to be moved this season because of the coronavirus.

Vanderbilt announced Monday in a news release that the postponement of the game was due to a lack of scholarship athletes. According to the school, the team's shortage of available scholarship players was due to the quarantining of individuals with positive test results and those designated as close contacts, along with injuries and opt-outs.

The Commodores were down to 56 scholarship players last week in a 41-7 loss to South Carolina. The SEC's Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force requires teams to have at least 53 scholarship players available to play, including seven offensive linemen, four defensive linemen and one quarterback.

"The league and universities have been prepared for the likelihood of disruptions within the season while we navigate the various challenges and complexities of competing during a global pandemic," Vanderbilt vice chancellor for athletics Candice Lee said in a statement Monday. "As always, we are committed to taking whatever steps necessary for the health and safety of our students and community."

In a statement, the SEC said the contest between Missouri and Vanderbilt was tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. It is the 28th overall Football Bowl Subdivision game to be postponed or canceled since Aug. 26.

Vanderbilt's next scheduled game comes against Ole Miss on Oct. 31 in Nashville. The Commodores are 0-3 this season.

Missouri is set to face Florida on Oct. 24 in Gainesville, Fla. The Tigers are 1-2 after earning their first win of the season last week over defending national champion LSU.