Sofia Kenin (pictured) beat Petra Kvitova in the semifinals and will face Iga Swiatek in the 2020 French Open women's singles final Saturday in Paris. Photo by Julien De Rosa/EPA-EFE

Oct. 9 (UPI) -- The 2020 NBA Finals and the men's and women's finals for the 2020 French Open tennis tournament headline the weekend sports schedule, which also features dozens of football games.

Major League Baseball's American League Division Series and National League Division Series also could extend through the weekend as team's compete in best-of-five series.

The NBA Finals might be the biggest sports stage this weekend in the United States, but American Sofia Kenin also will be fighting for a Grand Slam on Saturday on the clay courts at Roland Garros in Paris.

Kenin, 21, clinched a spot in the final on Thursday with a straight-sets semifinal victory over Petra Kvitova. The Pembroke Pines, Fla., resident will face Iga Swiatek of Poland in the final.

"They aren't going to give it to me," Kenin said Thursday after her 6-4, 6-5 win over Kvitova. "I really have to go out and fight for it. In the past, I expected them to make a mistake. Now my mindset is that I have to take it."

Rafael Nadal will face Diego Schwartzman in a men's semifinal match at 8:50 a.m. EDT Friday. Novak Djokovic battles Stefanos Tsitsipas in Friday's other men's semifinal. The men's final will be at 2 p.m. EDT Sunday.

Kenin will attempt to win her second Grand Slam this year and second major title of her career after her finals victory in February's Australian Open.

All remaining French Open matches will air on Tennis Channel.

NBA Finals

The Los Angeles Lakers are one win away from beating the Miami Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals. Game 5 of the series is 9 p.m. EDT Friday in Orlando, Fla. The Lakers lead the best-of-seven series 3-1. Game 5 will air on ABC.

Lakers forward LeBron James has averaged a series-best 27.8 points, 11 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game. Heat forward Jimmy Butler has averaged 27.5 points, 10 assists and 7.8 rebounds per game.

"When you get to this point in your career, having your mind at a high level is so much more than the physical [side], because we're all great players," James told reporters after Game 4.

"We're all here for a reason. We're in the Finals, Both conferences, anybody that is on the floor, they are on the floor for a reason," James said.

If the Heat win Game 5, the next game will be at 7:30 p.m. EDT Sunday in Orlando. The series would continue to Tuesday if the Heat can achieve back-to-back victories over their favored foe.

Saturday

Tennis -- French Open

Women's final at 1 p.m. EDT on Tennis Channel

College football

Florida at Texas A&M at noon EDT on ESPN

LSU at Missouri at noon EDT on TBD

Texas vs. Oklahoma at noon EDT on Fox

Virginia Tech at North Carolina at noon EDT on ABC

Coastal Carolina at Louisiana at noon EDT on ESPN2

Tennessee at Georgia at 3:30 p.m. EDT on CBS

UTSA at BYE at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN2

Texas Tech at Iowa State at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ABC

Arkansas at Auburn at 4 p.m. EDT on SEC Network

Alabama at Ole Miss at 6 p.m. EDT on CBS Network

Florida State at Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. EDT on NBC

Miami at Clemson at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ABC

Baseball

National League Division Series

Game 5 (If necessary): Marlins at Braves at 4:08 p.m. EDT on FS1

American League Division Series

Game 5 (If necessary): Padres at Dodgers at 8:08 p.m. EDT on FS1

Sunday

Tennis -- French Open

Men's final at 2 p.m. EDT on Tennis Channel

NFL

Rams at Washington at 1 p.m. EDT on Fox

Bills at Titans at 1 p.m. EDT on CBS

Eagles at Steelers at 1 p.m. EDT on Fox

Cardinals at Jets at 1 p.m. EDT on Fox

Raiders at Chiefs at 1 p.m. EDT on CBS

Jaguars at Texans at 1 p.m. EDT on CBS

Bengals at Ravens at 1 p.m. EDT on CBS

Panthers at Falcons at 1 p.m. EDT on Fox

Dolphins at 49ers at 4:05 p.m. EDT on Fox

Giants at Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. EDT on CBS

Colts at Browns at 4:25 p.m. EDT on CBS

Broncos at Patriots at 4:25 p.m. EDT on CBS

Vikings at Seahawks at 8:20 p.m. EDT on NBC

NASCAR

Cup Series: Bank of America ROVAL 400 at 2:30 p.m. EDT on NBC

Baseball

American League Championship Series

Game 1: TBD at TBD on TBS

Basketball -- NBA Finals

Game 6 (If necessary): Lakers vs. Heat at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ABC