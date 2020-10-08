Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Kansas Jayhawks football coach Les Miles has tested positive for the coronavirus, the school announced Thursday.

Miles, 66, was informed of his positive test Thursday and began self-isolating at his home. He will continue to handle his coaching duties remotely and won't attend the team's upcoming practices.

Advertisement

"Although I will not physically be able to attend practice for the time being, I will be using technology available for remote working to stay connected during staff meetings, meetings with players, etc.," Miles said in a statement. "Thank you for your prayers and support in advance.

"I look forward to beating this virus and returning back to be with my team in person very soon."

Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said Miles' positive test was confirmed through surveillance testing and that health officials were working through contact tracing protocols.

"At this time, we believe [Miles] will be able to continue to perform his head coaching duties," Long said. "Based on the other test results, no other coaches tested positive. As long as Coach Miles does not develop symptoms or have a fever, we anticipate he will be able to coach the West Virginia game on Oct. 17.

"... We wish Coach a speedy recovery and look forward to getting him back on the field very soon."

Miles becomes the second FBS coach to announce a positive COVID-19 test this week, joining Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin. Florida State's Mike Norvell, Arkansas State's Blake Anderson and Toledo's Jason Candle all have recovered from the virus.

The Jayhawks are 0-3 in Miles' second season as coach. Kansas posted a 3-9 record last season under Miles.

Miles holds a 145-67 overall record as a college head coach with a national title victory in 2007 at LSU. He also has won two SEC championships and made 14 bowl appearances.