Sofia Kenin will attempt to win her second consecutive Grand Slam if she can edge her French Open semifinal foe on Thursday in Paris. Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Sofia Kenin fended off fellow American Danielle Collins and Novak Djokovic beat Pablo Carreno Busta in four sets to advance to the 2020 French Open semifinals at Roland Garros.

Kenin will battle No. 7 seed Petra Kvitova for a spot in the women's singles final after her 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 victory over Collins Wednesday in Paris. The No. 4 seeded needed two hours and four minutes to claim the victory.

"It's not easy playing a fellow American," Kenin told reporters. "I want us all to do well. I think it was good for women's tennis to have a good quarterfinals matchup.

"I knew here game and knew what I needed to do."

Kenin had one ace, four double faults, won five of nine break points, had 38 winners and 26 unforced errors in the win. Collins had eight double faults, 22 winners and 34 errors.

Collins won the first game of the match on a Kenin unforced error. The Americans exchanged the next two games before Kenin won the three consecutive game points. They exchanged wins in the seventh, eighth and ninth games before Kenin won the set on a Collins forced error.

Collins also won the first game of the second set. Kenin then won the second game before Collins claimed the third game. Kenin won the fourth game before she broke Collins to take a 3-2 lead in the set. Collins then broke Kenin to win the sixth and seventh games.

Kenin fired a winner to tie the set before Collins won the ninth game. Collins then broke Kenin in the 10th game to win the set. Kenin -- the 2020 Australian Open champion -- dominated the 29-minute third set. She converted three break points before she fired a winner for match point.

"I know she plays really aggressive and I knew I needed to play aggressive myself, have a high first-serve percentage and I think I did that," Kenin said.

Kvitova beat Laura Siegemund in straight sets to advance to the semifinals. Iga Swiatek and Nadia Podoroska will battle in the other women's singles semifinal. Both matches take place Thursday in Paris.

Djokovic -- the men's top seed -- beat Carreno Busta 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 in a three-hour, 10-minute affair Wednesday at Roland Garros. Djokovic had two aces, five double faults, converted six of 13 break points, fired 53 winners and had 41 unforced errors in the win.

Carreno Busta had three aces, three double faults, converted three of 13 break points, had 42 winners and 29 errors in the loss.

Djokovic will face No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals on Friday. Tsitsipas beat No. 13 Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-2, 6-3. He had seven aces, two double faults, 35 winners and 17 errors in the win.

"He's one of the best players in the world," Djokovic said of Tsitsipas. "He deserves where he is in the rankings. He has an all-around game. He is a big guy, with a big serve."

No. 2 Rafael Nadal faces No. 12 Diego Schwartzman in the other men's singles semifinal. Both men's semifinal matches will be on Friday.