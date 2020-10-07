Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden has been taken to a Tallahassee, Fla., hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 and experienced fatigue.

His wife Ann told the Tallahassee Democrat that Bowden was transported by ambulance Tuesday afternoon to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

Bowden said last week that tested positive for COVID-19. He spent nearly two weeks in the same hospital due to a leg infection before he was released Thursday. Bowden told ESPN Monday that he likely contracted COVID-19 while he was hospitalized for the leg infection.

Bowden, 90, will undergo a chest X-ray and have other tests after he was readmitted to the facility. He told reporters earlier this week he did not have any symptoms of COVID-19, other than fatigue.

His wife and other family members have tested negative for the coronavirus.

Bowden coached the Seminoles from 1976 through 2009. He ranks second on college football's all time wins list behind longtime Penn State coach Joe Paterno.

"We are thinking about coach, praying he has a quick and speedy recovery and looking forward to seeing him around here very soon," current Seminoles coach Mike Norvell told reporters Monday.

Florida State President John Thrasher and his wife, Jean, announced Tuesday that they also tested positive for COVID-19.