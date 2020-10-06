Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Breanna Stewart had 26 points and four rebounds as the second-seeded Seattle Storm completed a three-game sweep of the No. 1 seed Las Vegas Aces to win their record-tying fourth WNBA championship.

The 26-year-old Stewart was named WNBA Finals MVP for the second time in her career in the Storm's 92-59 win over the Aces on Tuesday night at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. The 33-point margin of victory was the largest in WNBA Finals history.

Stewart was the unanimous choice for MVP after recording her sixth straight WNBA Finals game with at least 20 points -- a record in the championship series. Only four other players have won two Finals MVP awards: Houston's Cynthia Cooper, Phoenix's Diana Taurasi, Los Angeles' Lisa Leslie and Minnesota's Sylvia Fowles.

"The city of Seattle has always had our back," Stewart said. "We had the utmost support from everybody, and we're bringing another [title] back. ... I think the greatest challenge was just all the adversity. Everybody bought in. We're a chill team, and we kind of rolled with the punches and continued to do what we do. Now we're the champs."

Seattle joined Houston -- a now-defunct franchise -- and Minnesota in winning its fourth WNBA title. The Storm's fourth championship is tied for the most in the history of the league, which began in 1997.

Jewell Loyd had 19 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals for the Storm. Jordin Canada had 15 points and five boards off the bench, while Alysha Clark recorded 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

A'ja Wilson led the Aces with 18 points and four assists. Jackie Young notched 11 points in 26 minutes off the bench.