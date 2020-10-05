Seattle Storm guard Sue Bird has 26 assists through the first two games of the 2020 WNBA Finals. Photo courtesy of Lorie Shaull/Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The Seattle Storm had a record 33 assists in a dominant win over the Las Vegas Aces in Game 2 of the 2020 WNBA Finals to take a 2-0 lead in the series in Bradenton, Fla.

Sue Bird had 10 assists in the 104-91 win Sunday at IMG Academy. The veteran guard set the WNBA Finals single-game record with 16 assists in the Storm's Game 1 win on Friday.

Storm forward Breanna Stewart scored a game-high 22 points and had five assists and four rebounds on Sunday. Alysha Clark and Natasha Howard chipped in 21 points apiece for the Storm. Bird had 16 points.

The Storm are one win away from winning the best-of-five series.

"This is our moment to really finish the series and take home the championship, so we are going to continue to be sharp, be better than what we were in Game 1 and Game 2, and leave it all out on the court," Stewart told reporters.

A'ja Wilson had 20 points and seven rebounds in the loss. Angel McCoughtry and Emma Cannon scored 17 points apiece for the Aces.

The Storm owned a 31-24 lead at the end of the first quarter. Stewart poured in 10 points in the second quarter to lead the Storm to a 48-42 lead at halftime. The Storm led 75-68 at the end of the third quarter before they outscored the Aces 29-23 down the stretch.

"That was a really good balance, and that's what we need," Storm coach Gary Kloppenburg said. "That's really how we played all year long, with good balance. ... but every game's different. I thought we settled down."

The Storm battle the Aces in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals at 7 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Bradenton. The Storm can claim a second WNBA title in three years if they win the series.