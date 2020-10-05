Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Arizona football coach Kevin Sumlin has tested positive for the coronavirus, the school announced Monday.

The 56-year-old Sumlin received the positive result after a recent round of testing of the athletic department staff at Arizona. The former Texas A&M coach has entered self-isolation and is currently asymptomatic.

The university said it immediately conducted contact tracing and determined that Sumlin's positive test wasn't related to any team activities or close contacts within the program.

"My family and I have been aggressive in our efforts to remain safe and healthy throughout the past seven months," Sumlin said in a statement Monday. "My positive test result, while a shock, is a stark reminder of how we must all remain vigilant in our focus on hand washing, physical distancing and face coverings.

"I am feeling well and will be engaged in our ramp-up activities on a virtual basis until I complete the isolation protocol. I look forward to being back on field in time to begin preparing for the season."

Arizona is set to open its preseason camp Friday. The Wildcats open their season Nov. 7 against the Utah Utes.

Sumlin is entering his third season at Arizona with a 9-15 record. Florida State coach Mike Norvell, Arkansas State's Blake Anderson and Toledo's Jason Candle also have tested positive for COVID-19. They have since recovered and resumed their normal football activities.