Simona Halep (pictured) fell in straight sets to unseeded Iga Swiatek in the fourth round of the 2020 French Open on Sunday in Paris. Photo by Julien De Rosa/EPA-EFE

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal beat American Sebastian Korda in straight sets on Sunday in Paris to move on to the quarterfinals of the 2020 French Open.

The 12-time French Open champion will face unseeded Jannik Sinner Tuesday at Roland Garros after Sinner upset No. 6 Alexander Zverev in four sets Saturday in another fourth-round match.

Unseeded Iga Swiatek pulled off the biggest upset of the day with a 6-1, 6-2 win over top-seed Simona Halep. Swiatek needed just 68 minutes to dispatch of the world's No. 2 ranked women's player.

"She played really well," Halep told reporters. "It was her match today. I could have done something different. ... But that's all I had today. She was really dominating the match."

Swiatek had two aces, 12 winners and 15 unforced errors in her win over Halep. Halep had 30 winners, but posted 20 unforced errors in the loss.

Nadal dispatched of Korda 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 in his one-hour, 55-minute match. The Spaniard had one ace, won eight of 11 break points, fired 15 winners and had 20 unforced errors.

Korda did not have an ace and won one of six break points. He also had 21 winners and 48 errors.

Sinner beat Zverev 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 in his fourth-round match on the men's circuit. No. 3 Dominic Thiem and No. 12 Diego Schwartzman had their Saturday fourth-round matches interrupted by rain.

No. 3 Elina Svitolina advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Caroline Garcia. Argentina's Nadia Podoroska also bounced Barbora Krejcikova in straight sets to move on to the quarterfinals.

Unseeded Martina Trevisan also pulled off a big upset with a straight-sets win over No. 5 Kiki Bertens. The Italian won six of 13 break points, fired 22 winners and had 27 unforced errors in the victory. Bertens had 32 unforced errors and 13 winners.

Trevisan will battle Swiatek in the quarterfinals on Tuesday at Roland Garros. Svitolina will face Podoroska in another quarterfinal Tuesday in Paris.