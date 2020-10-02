Novak Djokovic of Serbia (pictured) beat Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania in straight sets in the second round of the 2020 French Open on Thursday in Paris. Photo by Julien De Rosa/EPA-EFE

Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic and 2020 Australian Open women's champion Sofia Kenin were among the top players to advance with second-round wins Thursday at the French Open. No. 2 Karolina Pliskova suffered a second-round upset in Paris.

Djokovic bounced Lithuanian Ricardas Berankis in straight sets Thursday at Roland Garros. The Serbian won the 1-hour, 23-minute match 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

The victory helped Djokovic match Roger Federer as the only two men's players in history to win at least 70 singles matches at each of tennis' four Grand Slams.

"It's confirmation for me that I've been able to play my best tennis throughout my career at the biggest tournaments," Djokovic told reporters.

Djokovic fired 10 aces, won six of seven break points and had 25 winners in the victory. Berankis did not have an ace or win a break point. He also had 25 unforced errors and 14 winners in the loss.

Djokovic will face Daniel Galan in the third round on Saturday. The winner will battle Cristian Garin or Karen Khachanov in the fourth round for a trip to the quarterfinals.

No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas also beat Pablo Cuevas in straight sets on Thursday. No. 7 Matteo Berrettini and No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut were among the other top men's players to advance to the third round on Thursday at Roland Garros. Unseeded Roberto Carballes Baena also bounced No. 9 Denis Shapovalov in five sets.

No. 3 Dominic Thiem also advanced to the fourth round on Friday with a straight sets win over Casper Ruud. No. 2 Rafael Nadal has a matchup against Stefano Travaglia on Friday night.

Pliskova suffered one of the biggest upsets so far at the Grand Slam. The No. 2 seed on the women's circuit went down in straight sets to Latvian Jelena Ostapenko. Ostapenko -- the 2017 French Open champion -- beat Pliskova 6-4, 6-2 in the 69-minute match.

Pliskova and Ostapenko fired two aces apiece. Ostapenko won five of nine break points and fired 27 winners and had 19 unforced errors. Pliskova had nine winners and 25 unforced errors. Ostapenko moves on to face Paula Badosa in the third round.

Kenin -- the women's No. 4 seed -- lost her first set to Ana Bogdan on Thursday before she rallied to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. The American did not have an ace, but fired 34 winners in the victory. She also won six of 10 break points.

"The first set just didn't go my way," Kenin said. "I couldn't find my rhythm. She was playing really well and I knew I needed to change my game or I would be out.

"I played more aggressive and played the way I wanted to play. I knew I needed to fight to win."

Kenin will play Irina Bara in the third round on Saturday.

No. 7 Petra Kvitova and No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka were among the other top women's players to advance on Thursday. Spain's Paula Badosa knocked off American Sloane Stephens 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 to advance.

No. 1 Simona Halep and No. 3 Elina Svitolina advanced to the fourth round with straight sets wins on Friday.