Sept. 29 (UPI) -- The University at Buffalo announced Tuesday that 25 student-athletes, including 19 football players, tested positive for the coronavirus.

Buffalo athletic director Mark Alnutt said five members of the women's volleyball team and one women's soccer player also tested positive for the virus. According to the school, the student-athletes have been placed in isolation and are doing well.

"We have had very low incidence of COVID-19 since we began testing our student-athletes in June," Alnutt said in a statement Tuesday. "Per our health and safety protocols, we took immediate steps to curb the spread of the virus among our student-athletes and athletics staff.

"Our athletic training staff, coaches and student-athletes have done an excellent job of preventing and containing the spread of the virus over the past four months. With the rigorous health protocols we have in place, and with the dedicated commitment of our student-athletes and athletics staff, we will continue to protect our student-athletes, the UB campus community and the community at large."

All three Buffalo teams have paused activities through at least Monday, the university said. The spike in cases comes after an athlete reported symptoms consistent with the virus, which led to the testing of 322 players at the school.

The suspension of football activities came five days after the Mid-American Conference voted to play a six-game schedule starting Nov. 4.