A three-time champion at Roland Garros, Williams beat fellow American Kristie Ahn in straight sets -- 7-6 (2), 6-0 -- in Paris and advanced to face Tsvetana Pironkova in the second round.
"I just need to play with more confidence, like I'm Serena," Williams told reporters. "I just started playing like that. I was moving and sliding and I think her level dropped a little bit after the first set.
The 23-time Grand Slam champion hit 11 aces and 26 winners in the one-hour, 41-minute match.
Williams won the first point of the first set before Ahn rallied for a 3-1 lead. They traded the next two points before Ahn broke Williams' serve to win the ninth game. Williams won the next two games for a 6-5 lead before Ahn forced a tiebreak, which Williams won to take the first set.
Ahn wouldn't win another game. Williams dominated the second set and clinched the victory with a 101-mph ace at match point.
Svitolina -- the No. 3 seed -- was the highest-seeded player to advance Monday from the women's singles draw, beating Varvara Gracheva in straight sets.
No. 5 Kiki Bertens beat Katarina Zavatska in three sets and No. 7 Petra Kvitova beat Oceane Dodin without losing a set. Unseeded Zhang Shuai bounced Keys -- the No. 12 seed -- in straight sets.
Nadal -- the No. 2 seed in the men's singles draw -- beat Egor Gerasimov 6-4, 6-4, 6-2, and was the highest-seeded men's player to advance Monday. The 12-time French Open champion hit three aces, 32 winners and 20 unforced errors in the win. Gerasimov committed 28 errors in the two-hour, five-minute match.
Nadal, who next faces American Mackenzie McDonald in the second round Wednesday, hopes to win the French Open for a fourth consecutive time.
"That was a normal first match for Roland Garros," Nadal said. "I am happy. I did the things I had to do. I didn't expect much more.
"I did things well and I am happy for the victory."
Thiem, the No. 3 seed, defeated Croat and former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic in straight sets. Italian Marton Fucsovics ousted Medvedev, the No. 4 seed, with a 6-4, 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-1 triumph. Medvedev came unraveled with 51 unforced errors in the three-hour, 17-minute match.
Monfils, the No. 8 seed, fell to unseeded Alexander Bublik, who hit six aces and 47 winners in the two-hour, 35-minute match. Monfils committed 58 errors and 12 double faults.
Tuesday's French Open slate features No. 1 Novak Djokovic, No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas, No. 9 Denis Shapovalov and No. 10 Roberto Bautista Agut on the men's side -- and No. 2 Karolína Plíšková, fourth-seeded American Sofia Kenin and No. 8 Aryna Sabalenka in the women's draw.
Moments from Serena Williams' career
Serena Williams returns the ball to her sister, Venus, during their match at the Lipton Tennis Championship in Key Biscayne, Fla., on March 28, 1998. Venus Williams, defeated her sister 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. Photo by Susan Knowles/UPI | License Photo
Seventh seed Williams celebrates her Woman's Single victory over first seed Martina Hingis at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships on September 11, 1999. Williams defeated Hingis 6-3, 7-6. Photo by H.R. Celestin/UPI | License Photo
Sisters and teammates, Venus (L) and Serena Williams hug on the medal stand after receiving their gold medals in the women's doubles at the Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia, on September 28, 2000. They defeated the Dutch pair of Kristie Boogert and Miriam Oremans 6-1, 6-1 in 49 minutes.Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo
Williams tosses the ball up to serve in her straight sets defeat of Patty Schnyder in day 7 action at the U.S. Open in New York City on September 5, 2004. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI . | License Photo
Andre Agassi (L to R), Steffi Graf, Serena Williams, and Ellen DeGeneres have a laugh while on the court during Arthur Ashe Kids Day in New York City on August 26, 2006. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Williams hits a backhand during her straight sets defeat of Ana Ivanovic at the U.S. Open in New York City on September 3, 2006. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams, the fourth seed, challenges a call as she takes on Kateryna Bondarenko in the first set of play at the U.S. Open in New York City, on August 26, 2008. Williams went on to win 6-1, 6-4. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Venus Williams (L), returns the ball to sister Serena in the second set of their quarter-final game at U.S. Open in New York City on September 3, 2008. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams reacts after a point in her match against Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez on Day 5 at the U.S. Open in New York City on September 4, 2009. Williams defeated Sanchez 6-2, 7-5. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Venus Williams (L) and sister Serena congratulate one another as they take on Cara Black of Zimbabwe and Liezel Huber in women's doubles finals match at the U.S. Open in New York City on September 14, 2009. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Williams slams a return to Maria Sharapova at the Bank of the West Classic at Stanford University in California on July 29, 2011. Williams defeated Sharapova 6-1, 6-3. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams changes sides after the first game in her match against Bojana Jovanovski on Day 2 of the U.S. Open in New York City on August 30, 2011. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
First lady Michelle Obama (L) meets with Serena Williams during the "Let’s Move!" tennis clinic held during the U.S. Open in New York City on September 9, 2011. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Williams gets called for a code violation in the second set when she speaks out to chair umpire Eva Asderakia during her match against Samantha Stosur in the Women's Final at the U.S. Open in New York City on September 11, 2011. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serene Williams celebrates winning the women's final against Agnieszka Radwanska at the Wimbledon Championships in London on July 7, 2012. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams does a split after returning the ball in the second set of her three-set victory over Victoria Azarenka in the women's finals at the U.S. Open in New York City on September 9, 2012. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams holds the championship trophy after winning her second French Open women's final match against Maria Sharapova in Paris on June 8, 2013. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams serves to Sloane Stephens in the first set of fourth-round action at the U.S. Open in New York City on September 1, 2013. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
The sun sets behind the Manhattan skyline as Serena Williams serves to Carla Suarez Navarro at the U.S. Open in New York City on September 3, 2013. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams returns in her match against Anna Tatishvilli on Day two of the Wimbledon Championships in London on June 24, 2014. Williams won the match 6-1, 6-2. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams reacts during her match against Heather Watson on Day 5 of the Wimbledon Championships in London on July 3, 2015. Williams won the match 6-2, 4-6, 7-5. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams returns the ball in the Women's Singles Final against Garbine Muguruza on Day 12 of the Wimbledon Championships in London on July 11, 2015. Williams won the match 6-4, 6-4. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI. | License Photo
Serena Williams celebrates after winning a point in the second set of her match against Bethanie Mattek-Sands at the U.S. Open in New York City on September 4, 2015. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams returns a ball to Roberta Vinci in the thirrd set in the semifinals at the U.S. Open in New York City on September 11, 2015. Vinci defeated Williams 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 and Williams fails to become the first player to complete the calendar Grand Slam since Steffi Graf in 1988. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on February 28, 2016. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams prepares to serve during her French Open women's final match against Garbine Muguruza in Paris on June 4, 2016. Muguruza defeated Williams 7-5, 6-4 to win her first French Open Championship. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams returns the ball in her Women's Final match against Angelique Kerber at the Wimbledon Championships in London on July 9, 2016. Williams claimed her 22nd Grand Slam title with a 7-5, 6-3 win over Kerber. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams bounces the ball as she gets ready to serve to Johanna Larsson in the first set of their third round match at the U.S. Open in New York City on September 3, 2016. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams reacts after defeat from Angelique Kerber in the Women's Final of the Wimbledon Championships on London on July 14, 2018. Kerber defeated Williams 6-3, 6-3. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams jumps rope with kids on the court at Arthur Ashe Kids Day at the U.S. Open in New York City on August 25, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams hits a forehand in her straight sets victory over Carina Witthoft in the second round of the U.S. Open Tennis in New York City on August 29, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Fans watch Serena Williams cry on the court between games against Naomi Osaka of Japan in the Women's Final in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the U.S. Open in New York City on September 8, 2018. Naomi Osaka won in straight sets and becomes the first Japanese woman in history to win a major championship. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams stands behind Naomi Osaka holding the championship trophy after defeating Williams in the U.S. Open Women's Final as the crowd boos. Osaka later shared some encouragement Williams offered her amid the chaos of the crowd. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian arrive on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams serves during her French Open women's third round match against Sofia Kenin in Paris on June 1, 2019. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams reacts after losing a point during her French Open women's third round match against Sofia Kenin in Paris on June 1, 2019. Kenin defeated Williams 6-2, 7-5 to advance to the fourth round. Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams high-fives doubles partner Andy Murray in their first round mixed doubles match against Alexa Guarachi and Andreas Mies at Wimbledon in London on July 6, 2019. Williams and Murray won the match 6-4, 6-1. Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo
Serena Williams waits for the trophy ceremony after losing to Bianca Andreescu in straight sets in the Women's Final at the U.S. Open in New York City on September 7, 2019. Andreescu defeated Williams 6-3, 7-5 to win her first-ever major championship. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Designer Serena Willams and daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. step out on the runway at the end of the S by Serena Williams fashion show at Metropolitan West 639 during New York Fashion Week: The shows in New York City on September 10, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo