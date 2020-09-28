Cori "Coco" Gauff beat Johanna Konta in the first round match of the French Open on Sunday at Roland Garros in Paris. Photo by Ian Langsdon/EPA-EFE

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- American teen tennis phenom Cori "Coco" Gauff upset No. 9 seed Johanna Konta and Stan Wawrinka eliminated Andy Murray to highlight first-round action at the 2020 French Open in Paris.

Coco cruised to a 6-3, 6-3 straight sets triumph over Konta Sunday at Roland Garros. The 16-year-old Delray Beach, Fla., native dispatched of Konta in 1 hour and 41 minutes.

Advertisement

"It was a great match," Coco said after the win. "I knew she was a great fighter so I had to stay on my game."

Konta, 29, had two aces, 22 winners and 41 errors. Coco had three aces, 14 winners and 26 unforced errors in the win. She went up 3-0 in the first set before Konta won her first game. Coco and Konta exchanged the next five games before Coco won the first set.

Konta jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second set before Coco broke her serve and won the next five consecutive games. Konta broke Coco's serve and won the eight game before Coco broke Konta's serve and won match point.

Coco will face Italian Martina Trevisan in the second round on Wednesday in Paris.

Women's No. 1 seed Simona Halep also advanced to the second round with a straight sets win over Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova also knocked out Venus Williams in straight sets on Sunday. Victoria Azarenka, Maria Sakkari and Elise Mertens were among the other top women's players to advance on the singles circuit.

Wawrinka -- the men's No. 16 seed -- dispatched of Murray in straight sets Sunday at Roland Garros. He won the first-round match 6-1, 6-3, 6-2 in 1 hour and 37 minutes. Wawrinka fired nine aces and 42 winners in the victory. Murray had two aces and 10 winners in the loss.

"I was expecting a tough match," Wawrinka said. "I was really focussed. With a champion like Andy, even if the scoreboard is one-sided, you never know what's going to happen."

Wawrinka -- the 2015 French Open champ -- faces German Dominik Koepfer in the second round Wednesday.

No. 6 Alexander Zverev was the highest-seeded men's player to advance on Sunday. Unseeded Jannik Sinner upset No. 11 David Goffin in straight sets.

No. 12 Diego Schwartzman cruised to a straight sets win over Miomir Kecmanovic. No. 21 John Isner beat Elliot Benchetrit. No. 23 Benoit Paire and No. 27 Taylor Fritz also advanced to the second round with Sunday victories.

The 2020 French Open women's final will be Oct. 10. The men's final is scheduled for Oct. 11.