Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The Mountain West Conference intends to play an eight-game college football schedule that starts Oct. 24 after altering initial plans to postpone the season until spring 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mountain West board members met Thursday and approved the plan to resume football competitions. The conference issued an indefinite suspension for fall sports Aug. 10. The Mountain West's plan before the pandemic struck was to start the season Aug. 29.

The conference announced in early August that it would postpone games until the weekend of Sept. 26, before its latest agreement for an October kickoff.

Nevada, Hawaii, San Jose State, San Diego State, UNLV and Fresno State comprise the Mountain West's West Division. Boise State, Colorado State, Air Force, Wyoming, New Mexico and Utah State comprise the Mountain Division.

The conference championship is planned for Dec. 19. All competitions are subject to state, county and local approvals, as well as COVID-19 testing and safety protocols.

"This is a great opportunity to get our student-athletes back on the field of competition in a cautious and regulated fashion," Mountain West commissioner Craig Thompson said in a news release.

The conference said each member institution will determine stadium capacities based on state, county and local health ordinances. Individual football schedules will be announced later.

The Mountain West's announcement came on the same day that the Pac-12 announced it will play a seven-game, conference-only football schedule beginning in early November. No fans will be allowed to attend on-campus Pac-12 football games.

The Big Ten announced Sept. 16 it would resume football activities and start its 2020 football season Oct. 24.

The Mid-American Conference is the only Football Bowl Subdivision conference without a fall season in place, but its member school presidents are expected to meet Friday to determine the a course.

The Mid-American Conference on Aug. 8 became the first conference to postpone its fall football season.