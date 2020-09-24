Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Former Australian cricket player Dean Jones, widely considered one of the greatest batsmen of his generation, has died of cardiac arrest at the age of 59.

Indian television network Star Sports India confirmed Jones' death with a statement posted Thursday on social media. Jones was in Mumbai as part of the commentary team at Star Sports for the Indian Premier League when he suffered a heart attack.

"We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time," Star Sports said in a statement. "We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements.

"Dean Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe."

Across Jones' career, he played 52 Test matches and 164 one-day internationals for Australia. He won the World Cup with his country in 1987 and was enshrined in the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame last year.

"We are extremely sad to hear of Dean's sudden death and I would like to extend our deep condolences to his family and friends on behalf of the ICC," International Cricket Council chief executive Manu Sawhney said in a statement.

"Dean was a prolific batter playing in 52 Tests and 164 ODIs and was part of the 1987 Australia team who won the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. He had a significant impact on the game of cricket as a player, as an advocate for the development of the sport, as a coach and latterly in his role as a broadcaster. He will be sorely missed by all those in the cricket family."