Sept. 19 (UPI) -- American Matthew Wolff shot a 5-under par 65 in the third round of the 2020 U.S. Open on Saturday to earn a two-shot lead on the field as the major championship enters Sunday's final round.

Wolff, 21, is the youngest player to lead the tournament through three rounds since 1975.

"I feel really good in all parts of my game and I'm just excited to be where I'm at," Wolff told reporters. "I look forward to tomorrow."

The 2019 NCAA Division I golf champion began the third round with a birdie on hole No. 1 Saturday at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y.

Wolff went on to make five birdies through the front nine. He then made par on his first six holes on the back nine before he carded a bogey on No. 16. He made par on No. 17 before he finished the round with a birdie on No. 18.

Bryson DeChambeau shot an even-par 70 and is in second place at 3-under par for the tournament. Louis Oosthuizen is in third place at 1-under par after he shot a 68 in the third round.

Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele and Harris English are tied for fourth place at even par.

Patrick Reed -- who led after the first two rounds -- dropped to 11th place after he shot a 7-over par 77 Saturday at Winged Foot. Reed carded a 66 on Friday and had a one-stroke lead on the field when he teed off Saturday.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson was 2-over par on Saturday and sits in a tie for 21st place. No. 2 Justin Thomas was 6-over par in the third round and is tied for 17th place.

Wolff is looking to win his first career major. He finished fourth at the 2020 PGA Championship. He has one PGA Tour victory since he turned professional in 2019.

The final round of the 2020 U.S. Open airs from 10 a.m. to noon EDT Sunday on Golf Channel and from noon to 6 p.m. EDT on NBC.

"I'm probably going to be a little antsy," Wolff said of his approach to the final round. "It's the U.S. Open and I have a lead. I'm going to try to keep my nerves as calm as they can be."