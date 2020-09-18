LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers battle the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals at 9 p.m. EDT Friday in Orlando, Fla. Photo by Erik S. Lesser/EPA-EFE

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- Four teams will battle for two spots in the 2020 NBA Finals this weekend in Orlando, Fla., while golfers hit the course for the 2020 U.S. Open, NHL teams fight for the Stanley Cup and MLB teams compete for playoff spots.

NASCAR's playoff format also continues with the round of 16 Saturday at Bristol Motor Speedway. A gauntlet of college football and NFL games fill the remaining space on the weekend sports slate.

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Denver Nuggets face off in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals Friday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex inside Walt Disney World Resort.

"We are just playing good basketball at the right time," Lakers forward LeBron James told reporters this week. "We want to continue that. All we have is each other in the bubble."

The Boston Celtics battle the Miami Heat in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Saturday night in Orlando. The Lakers and Nuggets return to the court for Game 2 of that series Sunday.

The Heat-Celtics game will air on ESPN. The Lakers-Nuggets games will air Friday and Sunday on TNT.

The Eastern Conference and Western Conference champions will play in Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals at the end of September.

U.S. Open

The first golf major of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season is underway this week at Winged Foot Golf Club in Mamaroneck, N.Y. World No. 1 Dustin Johnson is the betting favorite to capture the U.S. Open Trophy and is fresh off his 2020 FedEx Cup championship.

No. 2 Jon Rahm, No. 3 Justin Thomas, No. 7 Xander Schauffele, No. 4 Rory McIlroy and No. 5 Collin Morikawa are among the other betting favorites to win at Winged Foot. Tiger Woods lands outside of the Top 10 for his odds to win the major title.

The 144-player field teed off Thursday. The second round airs Friday on the Golf Channel and NBC.

The third round airs from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. EDT Saturday on NBC. The final round airs from 10 a.m. to noon EDT Sunday on the Golf Channel and from noon to 6 p.m. EDT on NBC.

Gary Woodland is the defending champion and was paired with Andy Ogletree and Shane Lowry for the first two rounds. Woods is grouped with Thomas and Morikawa early on. Johnson is grouped with Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau.

Saturday

College football

Tulsa at Oklahoma State at noon EDT on ESPN

Austin Peay at No. 13 Cincinnati at noon EDT on ESPN+

Syracuse at Pittsburgh at noon EDT on ACC Network

Louisiana at Georgia State at noon EDT on ESPN2

South Florida at Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. EDT on USA

UCF at Georgia Tech at 3:30 p.m. EDT on ABC

Appalachian State at Marshall at 3:30 p.m. EDT on CBS

The Citadel at Clemson at 4 p.m. EDT on ACC Network

Miami at Louisville at 7:30 p.m. EDT on ABC

Golf -- U.S. Open

Third round from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. EDT on NBC

Hockey -- Stanley Cup playoffs

Tentative: Eastern Conference finals Game 7: Islanders vs. Lightning at 7:30 p.m. EDT on NBC

Tentative: 2020 Stanley Cup Final: Stars vs. Islanders/Lightning at TBD on TBD

Baseball

Braves at Mets at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Fox

White Sox at Reds at 7:07 p.m. EDT on Fox

Rays at Orioles at 7:35 p.m. EDT on FS1

NASCAR

Cup Series: Bass Pro Shops Night Race at 7:30 p.m. EDT on NBCSN

Basketball -- NBA playoffs

Game 3: Celtics vs. Heat at 8:30 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Sunday

NFL

Jaguars at Titans at 1 p.m. EDT on CBS

Panthers at Buccaneers at 1 p.m. EDT on Fox

Broncos at Steelers at 1 p.m. EDT on CBS

Rams at Eagles at 1 p.m. EDT on Fox

49ers at Jets at 1 p.m. EDT on Fox

Bills at Dolphins at 1 p.m. EDT on CBS

Vikings at Colts at 1 p.m. EDT on Fox

Lions at Packers at 1 p.m. EDT on Fox

Falcons at Cowboys at 1 p.m. EDT on Fox

Giants at Bears at 1 p.m. EDT on CBS

Washington Football Team at Cardinals at 4:05 p.m. EDT on Fox

Chiefs at Chargers at 4:25 p.m. EDT on CBS

Ravens at Texans at 4:25 p.m. EDT on CBS

Patriots at Seahawks at 8:20 p.m. EDT on NBC

Baseball

Yankees at Red Sox at 1:07 p.m. EDT on TBS

Twins at Cubs at 7:08 p.m. EDT on ESPN

Golf -- U.S. Open

Fourth round from 10 a.m. to noon EDT on Golf Channel; Noon to 6 p.m. EDT on NBC

Basketball -- NBA playoffs

Game 2: Nuggets vs. Lakers at 7:30 p.m. EDT on TNT