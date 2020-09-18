Baylor said that one of its position groups didn't meet the Big 12 Conference COVID-19 thresholds for competition, forcing the game's cancellation. File Photo by Aspen Photo/Shutterstock

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- The Houston-Baylor and Florida Atlantic-Georgia Southern football games scheduled for Saturday have been postponed because of the coronavirus, the schools announced Friday.

Baylor said that one of its position groups didn't meet the Big 12 Conference COVID-19 thresholds for competition, forcing the game's cancellation.

Houston and Baylor agreed to honor their home-and-home agreement and will monitor dates for future scheduling opportunities.

"The loss of this game is a devastating blow, but in the interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes, we believe we made the necessary decision," Baylor athletic director Mack B. Rhoades said in a statement Friday.

"We are incredibly disappointed with the continued delay to the start of our season and empathize with our student-athletes, fans, coaches and administrative staff. We are grateful for the support and understanding of the University of Houston, athletic director Chris Pezman and Chancellor [Renu] Khator. We look forward to a future home-and-home matchup."

Both schools worked quickly to schedule the game last week after previous postponements. Houston was set to face Memphis on Friday night, but the contest was scrapped due to a rise in positive coronavirus tests at Memphis. Baylor's initial opener -- a Sept. 12 meeting against Louisiana Tech -- was postponed because of a COVID-19 outbreak at Louisiana Tech.

Earlier Friday, FAU's opener against Georgia Southern was postponed following the results of the Owls' coronavirus testing Thursday.

An FAU spokesperson told the Sun Sentinel that 18 members of the football program -- 12 student-athletes, four staff members and two student-staff members -- tested positive for COVID-19 this week.