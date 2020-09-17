Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka, who won the 2020 U.S. Open last week, announced Thursday night that she will skip this month's French Open.

Osaka -- ranked third in the world -- said she decided to withdraw from the upcoming major because of a lingering left hamstring injury and a lack of preparation time on the clay surface.

"Unfortunately I won't be able to play the French Open this year," Osaka wrote on social media. "My hamstring is still sore so I won't have enough time to prepare for the clay -- these two tournaments came too close to each other for me this time. I wish the organizers and players all the best."

The French Open is set to begin Sept. 27 in Paris after being rescheduled from its traditional spring dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Osaka, 22, has never advanced past the third round of the French tournament.

Osaka, who had her hamstring taped throughout the U.S. Open, earned her third major title in New York after a three-set comeback win over Victoria Azarenka.