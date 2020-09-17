Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Saturday's North Carolina college football game against Charlotte has been canceled after a positive COVID-19 test forced several members of the Charlotte offensive line to go into quarantine.

Charlotte announced the cancellation Thursday. The school said the decision was made "due to the impact that contact tracing quarantine has had on a key position group."

Several offensive lineman were placed into quarantine to follow the school's contract tracing protocols, which depleted the unit.

"We're extremely disappointed to have to cancel our game at North Carolina," 49ers athletic director Mike Hill said in a news release.

"While I know our team is heartbroken, due to the number of players in quarantine, we could not safely play. We very much appreciate the University of North Carolina working with us to schedule this game," Hill wrote.

Charlotte -- a member of Conference USA -- said three football players tested positive for the coronavirus in the last two weeks through regular tests required by the conference.

Those players are in isolation and receiving medical care. All other affected individuals were notified to quarantine for 14 days by the school's contact tracers, officials said.

The school said 20 positive results were found from a total of 3,150 tests from Charlotte athletes, coaches and staff from June 10 through Monday.

Charlotte remains on schedule to host Georgia State in their first home game of 2020 at noon EDT Sept. 26 at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The 49ers lost to Appalachian State Saturday in Boone, N.C.

North Carolina is scheduled to face Boston College in an ACC game on Oct. 3 in Boston. The Tar Heels beat Syracuse in their first game of the season Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Charlotte begins Conference USA play Oct. 3 at Florida Atlantic.